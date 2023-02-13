Gov. Chris Sununu said the two-year state budget he presents to the Legislature Tuesday afternoon will continue a $200 million increase in aid to education and the largest single state worker pay raise in 50 years.
Here, Sununu spoke before lawmakers after being sworn in to a fourth, two-year term last month.
Reforming occupational licensing, increasing payments to health care providers under Medicaid and a spending plan with no increase in taxes and fees are also top priorities, Sununu said in prepared excerpts from the budget speech he will give before the Legislature Tuesday afternoon.
“This budget focuses on three key areas: Our workforce, who work tirelessly to run the most efficient government in the country, our kids who are the future of this state, and our property taxpayers,” Sununu said. “Simply put — this budget prioritizes people over programs.”
Sununu said a target for the increase in education aid would be needy school districts.
Last year, he signed a law that created a new, "extraordinary needs" grant program for the property and income poorest school districts in the state.
New Hampshire faces two lawsuits in state courts that contend the state is not living up to its obligation to ensure that all students have access to a quality education.
Democratic lawmakers have proposed bills in the 2023 session to permanently increase education aid. They have criticized Sununu for pursuing one-time grant upgrades that they said local officials and property taxpayers cannot rely upon.
At times during his previous three terms in office, Sununu clashed with unions that represent some of the more than 10,000 state employees.
Disputes over previous state worker contracts went to mediation and arbitration.
In the past, private talks over bargaining have routinely continued for months after the governor proposed a budget.
Governors of both political parties often tucked into their massive plans a state spending sum they thought would be enough to cover a deal with the unions.
Four major unions share representation of state workers.
Sununu will apparently use this budget message to confirm some, unidentified labor deal is at hand.
Raising Medicaid rates has had bipartisan support
Legislators from both political parties have endorsed a need to increases rates paid to Medicaid providers who care for low income, the disabled and some senior citizens.
Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua has authored a package spending $300 million more in provider rate hikes over the next two years.
She said COVID-19 and a chronic workforce shortage have put the system on the verge of collapse.
During the pandemic, Sununu sought to make it easier for the state to recruit health care professionals to the state.
“This budget reminds businesses across this country that New Hampshire remains a hub of innovation. Here in the Granite State, we listen to and work with the businesses that are the bedrock of our communities,” Sununu said.
“After years of cutting thousands of pieces of big government red tape, we continue to find efficiencies and streamline improvements to the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification.”
As Sununu considers a 2024 Republican run for president, he will continue to contrast how balanced budget plans pass in the State House yet languish on Capitol Hill.
“Washington is broken. They cannot balance a budget, and they can barely manage to fund the government — but that’s not how we do it in New Hampshire,” Sununu added.
“Our citizens demand accountability and transparency — and that’s what we are going to continue to deliver."