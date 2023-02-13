Sununu: Ed aid increase, state worker pay raise in my budget plan
Here, Sununu spoke before lawmakers after being sworn in to a fourth, two-year term last month.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said the two-year state budget he unveils Tuesday would deliver $200 million more in aid to education and the largest, single pay raise in 50 years for state employees.

Reforming occupational licensing, increasing payments to health care providers under Medicaid and a spending plan with no increase in taxes and fees are also top priorities, Sununu said in prepared excerpts from the budget speech he will give before the Legislature Tuesday afternoon.