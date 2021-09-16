CONCORD — The Biden administration has a comprehensive plan to begin the resettlement of up to 200 Afghan residents in New Hampshire in the coming weeks, Gov. Chris Sununu said.
Sununu took part with other governors in a conference call this past week with federal Department of Homeland Security officials.
Homeland Security is taking the lead when it comes to vetting the tens of thousands of Afghans who left their homeland last month.
“This left me a lot more reassured,” Sununu said.
The governor said it is critical that the federal government extensively screens those fleeing the Taliban control prior to their arrival in the Granite State.
“We want to be welcoming to a lot of them, but understanding that process is a big responsibility for the state,” he said.
President Biden has requested Congress approve $6.4 billion to pay for the resettlement effort.
Sununu had sharply criticized the Biden administration for failing to provide information on the number of residents or refugees who might be bound for New Hampshire among the thousands evacuated from Kabul and elsewhere in Afghanistan.
Former President Donald Trump and some congressional Republicans have predicted that Biden's plan to host refugees will allow Afghan terrorists to slip into this country.
Sununu said he believes having Homeland Security coordinate this effort will provide greater accountability than the state has experienced working with the U.S. State Department on other refugee resettlements.
The governor said all those fleeing Afghanistan arrived at airports in either Washington, D.C., or Philadelphia and then were transferred to one of eight military bases.
Medical care will delay arrival in NH
Refugees will remain at the bases until they receive necessary medical care, including vaccinations, Sununu said.
“So if folks need to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for example, then they will not be cleared to leave the base for at least 21 days,” he said.
New Hampshire typically receives about 100 to 200 new refugees annually and the program has enjoyed strong bipartisan support.
This changed for a time in 2015, however, when there was a belief a Syrian refugee to the U.S. had been involved in the Paris terror attacks in late 2016 that killed 130 people.
In response, 30 Republican governors and then-N.H. Gov. Maggie Hassan announced they no longer wanted to host more Syrian refugees.
Further investigation would confirm that all of the suicide bombers involved in the Paris attack were residents of European Union countries.
Ultimately, federal courts ruled that states did not have the authority to turn away refugees approved by the federal government.