A proposed land court to hear lawsuits regarding real estate could reduce delays and lower costs that developers face in contesting local decisions on housing projects, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
Sununu made the comments after receiving the endorsement of the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Hampshire and Vermont for his election to a fourth term as governor.
The ABC represents more than 21,000 members in the two states.
State Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham, a former Supreme Court chief justice, has filed legislation for 2023 to create a special court docket for property matters in the superior court system.
Sununu compared it to the state’s creation of drug and mental health courts in the circuit court system, which he said has allowed for the more efficient and proper outcomes of those cases.
“I really like the concept of that,” Sununu said.
“I think any time we can bring lawyers and judges who specialize in a certain area into their own judicial setting, that’s a good, thing whether it’s drug court, mental health court or a land court.”
During the last legislative session, the House shipped a similar bill off for study. Lawmakers concluded the state should look further into the need for such a reform, since the state several years ago created a housing appeals board that permits developers to bring their disputes to with local planning and zoning board decisions.
Sununu said the appeals board has been an improvement.
“Speed is the issue when it comes to making sure developers can get a decision from local authorities. If we’re taking longer than, say, Massachusetts, then investors are more likely to put their money there than here,” Sununu said.
The ABC group endorsed Sununu outside the new 90-unit housing project that Red Oak Apartments is building at 409 Elm St. in downtown Manchester.
“This is a transformational project for Manchester,” Sununu said.
Labor and workforce
Joshua Reap, president and CEO of ABC, said the construction industry is the largest source of employment growth in the state and said Sununu has adopted policies that have helped the sector thrive.
“Recognizing that the construction industry workforce in New Hampshire is more than 90% non-union, our trade association of more than 260 businesses is grateful for the governor’s support of merit shops,” Reap said.
The group also has urged Sununu to reject so-called mandated labor project agreements that force non-union companies to adjust their working conditions. Many federal grant programs under the American Rescue Plan Act contain these agreements, he said.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Tom Sherman of Rye said Sununu hasn't done enough to create a welcoming environment for the work force.
"Across the state, businesses are struggling to find workers because people can't find the housing or the child care they need to take these good-paying jobs," said Sherman, a state senator.
"Sununu has had six years to act, but instead has sat by while housing costs have skyrocketed, and sat on funding meant to help expand access to affordable child care.
"Granite Staters deserve real solutions from their leaders, not photo ops and Band-aids during an election year."
Hollie Noveletsky, CEO of Novel Iron Works, said Sununu’s financial stewardship has helped New Hampshire be a leader in economic growth.
“He has reduced our taxes. He has streamlined our regulations. He has balanced our budgets. He has introduced a paid family leave program without raising taxes,” Noveletsky said.
“He has made the New Hampshire government work for the taxpayers and he has our state firing on all cylinders.”
Gerry Dupont with Red Oak Apartments said Sununu has been a leader in expanding access to affordable housing, one of the top challenges New Hampshire faces as it seeks to attract more workers to live here.
Sununu said endorsements from groups like this are more significant than individual ones from politicians -- including himself.
The governor said Thursday he supports the “entire Republican ticket,” including candidates who he passed over during the GOP primary and who do not share all of his views.
Sununu has endorsed 1st Congressional District candidate Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, though Leavitt said the 2020 presidential election wasn’t fairly decided, an issue on which they part ways.
He also is backing U.S. Senate GOP nominee and retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, who has called Sununu’s family “Chinese Communist sympathizers” and who said his own candidacy made Sununu decide not to run for the Senate in 2022.
“I am not presumptuous to think that my decision is going to move tens of thousands of votes but endorsements like this one are very significant,” Sununu said, pointing to the group of construction leaders standing behind him.