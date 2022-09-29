Sununu gets backing of construction lobby
The Associated Builders and Contractors of New Hampshire and Vermont endorsed Gov. Chris Sununu's bid for a fourth term Thursday. Sununu told reporters he backed the concept of creating a land court which could speed up and reduce costs for developers who contest planning and zoning decisions.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

A proposed land court to hear lawsuits regarding real estate could reduce delays and lower costs that developers face in contesting local decisions on housing projects, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.

Sununu made the comments after receiving the endorsement of the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Hampshire and Vermont for his election to a fourth term as governor.