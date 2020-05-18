CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu, a two-term Republican, and the Democratically-led Executive Council face a potential showdown Wednesday over how much information the governor is sharing about spending to battle COVID-19.
Sununu and Executive Councilor and Democratic candidate for governor Andru Volinsky traded personal shots two weeks ago after the council voted to block a formal vote on spending $950 million on state government in June.
Volinsky, who led this move to table the spending, called Sununu a “fake” and a “coward” for criticizing him and colleagues on a radio talk show a day later rather than to their faces.
Sununu said he had given the council an unprecedented amount of background about his spending plans to combat COVID-19. The governor accused Volinsky of “chasing political headlines” to advance his 2020 campaign.
On Monday, Sununu said he was optimistic the council would approve the spending but said this is much more than a bureaucratic dispute.
“They are not threatening to stop federal spending; this is all spending in the state; this is the ability of the state to write a check at all,” Sununu said.
Sununu warns of 'dangerous waters'
“There has never been anything like this in the history of our state. These are very dangerous waters in which they are treading.”
Volinsky released a letter to Sununu on Monday that suggested breaking the spending items into two, one for immediate spending needs and a second that could be held in order to get more detail.
“Meet the council part way and submit two warrants -- one for the money you currently know how you will spend, and one for the money you cannot yet decide how to spend,” Volinsky wrote. “The council would appreciate this modest effort at collaboration and, I suspect, readily approve a motion to consider two warrants, one for $600 million and the second for $350 million. We could then table the smaller warrant until you actually need it.”
Sununu has said all the spending should be approved.
The governor has updated this spending item to total $1.4 billion, which apparently includes his new anti-COVID-19 plans to spend $595 million in federal grants announced last Friday.
“You should be very concerned when the Executive Council threatens not to spend the warrant,” Sununu said.
Dems step up attacks
Councilor Russell Prescott, R-Kingston, joined the council’s three Democrats in blocking passage of the treasurer’s warrant two weeks ago. Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, opposed tabling the item.
Prescott said he didn't agree with Volinsky and praised how much information Sununu was sharing with the council. Prescott said he voted to table as a courtesy he would grant to any councilor who wants more time before taking a final vote.
Democratic legislative leaders last month sued Sununu, maintaining the Legislative Fiscal Committee has to give approval to any of Sununu’s spending decisions. A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge dismissed the suit, but legislative lawyers have asked the court to reconsider.
In recent weeks, Volinsky and fellow Democratic gubernatorial primary candidate Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord have criticized Sununu’s response to the pandemic.
On Monday, Volinsky said Sununu’s $400 million Main Street Relief Fund should have reserved some money for the smallest firms with less than $1 million in annual revenues.
“This could easily be achieved by creating a separate sub-pool of money that is targeted to the smaller businesses that form the backbone of our Main Streets,” Volinsky said.
Sununu said none of this money would go to “big business” and only companies with up to $20 million in revenues could qualify for any of it.