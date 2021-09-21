CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu said U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., is “hiding” in Washington, D.C., embracing an extreme liberal agenda and trying to deflect attention from her failure to deal with foreign and domestic crises.
Sununu unleashed his most aggressive and negative attack on the sitting senator to date, even while pointing out he’s “not at a decision point” about whether he’ll try to unseat Hassan in 2022.
There are many Republicans who could beat Hassan next year based on the latest polls, Sununu said.
“And that’s not an accident, it’s because she’s not here, she has not been here for four or five years, shows up at election time and tries to smile and wave at the camera and all that,” Sununu began.
“That’s what they do in 49 other states, it’s not what you do here; you have to connect with people constantly about their issues.”
Sununu sounded optimistic he’d win against Hassan in what would be one of the most closely-watched elections in 2022 that could help determine which party controls the U.S. Senate after the midterms.
“Are they trying to bait me into running for a race that I would win?” Sununu asked rhetorically.
Hassan supporters responded on social media by posting images of the many in-person events that she has hosted in New Hampshire over the past several months.
The governor’s comments on the Good Morning New Hampshire with Jack Heath radio talk show came a day after the delegation hosted its own press conference saying Sununu was to blame for failing to convince the Republican-led Executive Council to support family planning contracts for the state’s leading abortion providers.
Hassan answered that all her criticisms of Sununu were valid.
"I understand that the governor is defensive about his poor record on women's health, but I will always speak out to defend New Hampshire women’s reproductive rights. Granite Staters have been rightfully alarmed by the Governor’s decision to sign an abortion ban and mandatory ultrasounds into law and his history of voting to defund Planned Parenthood," Hassan said in a statement issued by her Senate re-election campaign.
"The entire New Hampshire Republican Party — from top to bottom — has made clear that its goal is to restrict women’s access to reproductive care and services."
Sununu, 46, has said he’ll likely make up his mind later this winter whether to run for Senate, seek a fourth term as governor or return to the private sector.
“I’ve got a full plate here; I have thought about it a little more, but I am not at a decision point,” Sununu said.
Last week, Sununu said First Lady Valerie Sununu and his three children said they support whatever he decides to do.
Sununu said as former governors Hassan and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, both D-N.H., know he couldn’t have forced executive councilors to vote as he wished.
Sununu: 'They should all go'
“They are spending a Zoom call criticizing me on something that I support? Talk about deflection, that’s why they should all go, none of them deserve their jobs, they should all go,” Sununu said.
Since becoming governor in 2017, Sununu has supported family planning contracts. As an executive councilor, Sununu once voted against Planned Parenthood contracts in 2015, but reversed that vote a year later.
Sen. Shaheen said Sununu should have applied more pressure on the council since he actively campaigned for all 4 Republicans who had won in 2020.
But Sununu said it's the delegation that has been missing in action when it comes to working to control runaway inflation, holding the Biden administration accountable for what he called the “debacle in Afghanistan” and coping with an illegal immigration crisis on the southern border with Mexico.
“Their strategy is to sit back, hide, do nothing and hope that their constituents won’t criticize them, but that’s exactly why the citizens of New Hampshire are so frustrated,” Sununu said.
Last June, the governor signed a state budget that imposes the first ban on abortion in history, this one after 24 weeks of pregnancy unless there’s a risk to the mother’s health.
Sununu has said the majority of New Hampshire residents support a ban on “late-term abortions.”
“I guess on the bright side it’s the first time we’ve seen the delegation in a long time,” Sununu added.
“I guess they don’t spend all that time at cocktail parties with AOC and Chuck Schumer.”