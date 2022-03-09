Sununu: "I don't like" House-passed congressional redistricting

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said he’s holding out hope the state Senate could still change a House-passed redistricting of the state’s two congressional seats that’s not to his liking.
During a press conference in his office on Wednesday, Sununu said he’s offered alternative concepts because he thought the House plan (HB 52) made both districts too partisan-leaning, the 1st Congressional District more Republican and the 2nd Congressional District more Democratic.
The Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Committee voted 3-2 along party lines last Monday to endorse the House maps that would move more than 350,000 residents or one quarter of the state from one district into another.
By the numbers, the 2nd District needs only about 9,000 residents to come from the 1st District for both to comply with population changes from the 2020 Census.
“I don’t like the maps; that has been made clear time and again,” Sununu said. “I think there is still time to do floor amendments. I think there are some very good options out there. We will see where it goes.”
Sununu said New Hampshire remains a “purple” state and there are ways to keep both districts politically competitive.
“I don’t ever think anybody should look at a map for the next election; that’s naïve,” Sununu said.
“With every election, those two districts are in play.”
The governor again refused to say whether he would veto the plan if it reaches his desk.
“I am still really hopeful they are going to make some changes,” Sununu said.
Understands ‘the pressures’ GOP lawmakers face
The Republican-led Legislature has a very small majority, which makes it difficult to find a solution when no GOP plan is likely to get any Democratic votes, Sununu acknowledged.
“You still need to get the votes and pass a map; that’s a hard thing to do,” Sununu said.
“I do understand the pressures that they are up against. I think they are working hard to figure it out.”
Non-partisan, redistricting reform groups criticized the Senate panel for not responding to the overwhelming public testimony against the House-passed plan.
“Make no mistake about it, HB 52 was designed for partisan advantage,” said Olivia Zink, director of Open Democracy Now.
House GOP architects of the map said the changes brought many Manchester suburbs into the 1st District while combining all the liberal college towns and cities into the 2nd.
They note over the past decade Democrats have won 90% of the elections in the two districts.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., had said he might run for governor in 2022 if the Legislature passed a redistricting map that was too unfair.
Pappas sharply criticized the work of the House, but weeks after it came out he announced his bid for a third term in the U.S. House.
At least a half-dozen Republicans are already campaigning to try to unseat him.
Another byproduct of the House-passed map is it makes much more likely Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., cruises to what would be a record-breaking sixth straight term for a Democrat.
The map is bad news for Jeff Cozzens, the Littleton beer company owner who’s running for the 2nd C.D. seat and is a Sununu ally.
State Sen. Harold French, R-Canterbury, has also already announced he’ll be leaving the Senate to run for the same congressional seat this fall.