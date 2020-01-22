CONCORD - Gov. Chris Sununu joined with a potential election foe in 2020 to embrace a wholesale drug importation program that could deliver “safe, reliable and lower-cost drugs from Canada for New Hampshire consumers.
“Skyrocketing drug prices are harming the health and well-being of Granite State families, especially our seniors who are on fixed incomes and can least afford spikes in costs,” said Sununu, a two-term Republican from Newfields.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord and a 2020 Democratic candidate for governor, said the state has among the highest health care costs including premiums, copayments and deductibles.
“We also have among the highest prescription drug costs,” Feltes told the Senate Commerce Committee Tuesday.
“All too often Granite Staters are choosing between their own health care and financial security.”
Feltes’ bill (SB 685) would take advantage of an obscure federal law that lets the U.S Health and Human Services secretary approve a state program of importation of drugs from Canada.
The conditions to be met is the safety of those drugs is no greater a risk of harm than the current supply chain and that there must be “significant consumer savings” that result.
Sununu said he’s spoken to HHS Secretary Alex Azar about this happening here.
Vermont, Maine, Colorado and Florida have already passed laws though none of them are currently importing Canadian drugs on a large scale.
The governor endorsed two of five other prescription drug reform bills the Senate panel heard Tuesday, one that prevents an insurer from denying a choice of drug for a consumer in the middle of a contract year (SB 690) and another that would require greater transparency about prices (SB 687).
The other three bills heard Tuesday would ban prescription price gouging (SB 688), outlaw the practice of a health care provider steering a patient to a specific pharmacy (SB 689) and require any rebates paid to pharmacy benefit managers must be passed on to consumers in lower costs on their health insurance plans (SB 686).
Both Feltes and Sununu brought the same facts to the table. From 2012-17, drug prices have shot up 60 percent in NH and two years ago, 22 percent of patients reported they had to stop taking prescribed drugs for a time due to cost.
“These bills will help bring relief on the cost of prescription drugs and I ask that you pass these bills and get them to my desk as quickly as possible,” Sununu said.
Leah Stagnone, 23, of Litchfield has lived her entire life with a genetic connective tissue disorder.
She’s dealt with severe, chronic pain that’s gotten worse the last three years and allows her to work only part-time as an organizer for ABLE NH, an advocacy group for the disabled.
“I live with multiple debilitating conditions and managing those health needs is a financial burden for myself and my family. My prescription drug costs often end up being several hundred dollars every month,” Stagnone said.
Last year she had to turn down one drug a specialist ordered because it would have cost her $500 a month.
Jane Horvath heads up a health policy firm in College, Park Md. and has been working on drug cost reform for more than a decade.
Trump issues rule to allow it
The Trump administration in December issued its first notice of rulemaking on allowing states to import drugs.
“The administration thinks that safety and savings can best be assured if states administer the program which is fundamentally correct, I think,” Horvath said.
But last summer the comments of HHS Secretary Azar reflected why this federal law passed in 2003 has accomplished nothing for the American public.
"The last four FDA commissioners have said there is no effective way to ensure drugs coming from Canada really are coming from Canada, rather than being routed from, say, a counterfeit factory in China," Azar said. "The United States has the safest regulatory system in the world. The last thing we need is [to have] open borders for unsafe drugs, in search of savings that cannot be safely achieved."
Last fall Trump convinced Azar to work with Florida on its plan and the President said he remains hopeful that a safe way to deliver imported drugs to states will be found.
Meanwhile, the leader of a Canadian drug pricing advocacy group boarded a bus from Toronto to Concord this week to oppose this bill.
John Adams is chairman of the board of the Best Medicines Coalition that represents 28 organizations that deliver drugs to millions of Canadians.
“Even though we are your neighbor, your friend and your ally, most of us don’t think kindly of you trying to import medicines that are intended for Canadians,” Adams said.
Currently, 2,000 of 13,000 medicines in Canada are not available and in short supply. Adams said thee state moves to import drugs would outstrip the inventory in his country with just over one-tenth of the U.S. population.
“We could give you all of our medicines. What would happen to us? Patients would suffer and die prematurely but there would be no benefit for eight of nine of your patients,” Adams said
“If it was within our wherewithal to help you, we would. Sometimes it takes a good friend to say you are dealing with a bad idea.”
PHRMA says savings illusory
Nick Doherty, director of policy for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PHRMA) said a Vermont study concluded last year there were no net savings from importation.
Doherty said Vermont officials concluded the breaks were less than discounts the state already gets under the Medicaid program.
“It may seem like a viable option to save money but the state would be responsible for high start-up costs and recurring costs and would be liable for any ongoing litigation,” Doherty said.
The federal rule also doesn’t allow all prescription drugs to be imported. For example, biologics are exempt and those include many of the most popular and costly drugs to treat diabetes, cancer, arthritis and other chronic conditions. Controlled and intravenous drugs also could not be purchased.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association and Bi-State Primary Care Association urged the bill be changed to include a carve out for the 340 Drug Pricing Program that for 25 years has delivered deep drug discounts to qualified hospitals and health care centers.
But Dr. Angela Shepard, president of the NH Rare Disorders Association, was optimistic these measures would lead to a breakthrough for her patients.
“I feel incredibly fortunate to be here now. I think this is an exciting opportunity. I am thrilled by the bipartisan support for this bill and that New Hampshire is looking to be an innovative leader in this arena,” Shephard said.
“You have an amazing opportunity to show these people you understand the reality of what they are dealing with and you’re acting to make a difference.”