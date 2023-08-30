CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu joined 10 other Republican governors Wednesday in calling for Congress to take steps to address chronic shortages for some critical prescription drugs.
In a letter to U.S. House and Senate leaders of both political parties, the governors urged federal lawmakers to reduce the over-reliance on prescription drug ingredients that come from foreign countries, principally China and India.
About 80% of prescription drug materials sold in this country are not U.S. made, they said.
“A widespread and long-lasting shortage of critical drugs has been impacting the United States of America for years. Many of the most used prescription drugs in the country are facing extensive shortages — drugs like albuterol, amoxicillin, and chemotherapy drugs,” the letter said.
Sununu was the only governor from the North Atlantic region to sign the letter; the other governors endorsing it came from Southern and Midwestern states.
This shortage has become more acute, they said.
“Pharmacists in our states are having to tell patients that they don’t have critical medicine available,” the letter said. “Nobody should have to experience that kind of worry, especially not in the United States of America.”
If factors for the purchase of prescription drugs went beyond the lowest price then U.S. manufacturers would re-enter this market, they said.
“Other considerations should include quality of the finished product, safety standards within the manufacturing facilities, and other quality control mechanisms that will give American manufacturers a fair shake,” the letter said.
Providing for longer purchasing contracts, up to 10 years, would lead to a “game-changing” investment by U.S. companies in this field, they urged.
Other steps they called for in the letter included:
• Waivers to allow purchasing of medications from Canada to expand the U.S. supply chain quickly;
• Transparency in the pharmaceutical manufacturing chain from sourcing raw materials to the finished product, including the country of origin labeling;
• Increased diversity in the manufacturing of generic medications;
• Require transparency from the FDA related to shortages and events that cause supply disruption;
• Creation of a regulatory environment that is more favorable to U.S. manufacturing to include instituting shorter “cure periods” for U.S. manufacturing plants and,
• Requiring a risk assessment of foreign source active pharmaceutical ingredients.
“The American people deserve to know the truth behind where their prescription drugs are coming from and how they are quality tested, especially when those drugs are originating overseas,” they added.