Sununu, 10 other GOP govs urge action on prescription drugs
CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu joined 10 other Republican governors Wednesday in calling for Congress to take steps to address chronic shortages for some critical prescription drugs.

In a letter to U.S. House and Senate leaders of both political parties, the governors urged federal lawmakers to reduce the over-reliance on prescription drug ingredients that come from foreign countries, principally China and India.