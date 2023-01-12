New PSA campaign warning youth about fentanyl-laced pills
Gov. Chris Sununu announced his plan to use $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act grants on a public service announcement campaign aimed at youth about the rising number of fake pills laced with deadly fentanyl.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Melissa Lebrun of Seabrook told first responders that her son three months ago had a fentanyl overdose after taking from a friend what he thought was a Percocet pill for pain.

American Medical Response (AMR) Regional Director Chris Stawasz shared Lebrun’s story Thursday as Gov. Chris Sununu unveiled his plan to use $500,000 in federal grants to warn teens and parents that there’s “No Safe Experience” with drugs except those that a health care provider prescribes.