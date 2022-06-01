CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday that recent mass shootings, including one at a Uvalde, Texas school, haven't convinced him of the need to change the state's gun laws.
“We aren’t looking to make any changes in firearms policy,” Sununu said.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the Texas incident, Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said they will do a reassessment of any possible “gaps or vulnerabilities” in public schools here.
Sununu said nearly $30 million in infrastructure grants has made schools safer here, but he said officials at all levels of government must remain vigilant about the risk.
“Unfortunately, there is no community or state that is immune from a crisis like we saw in Texas,” Sununu said.
New Hampshire has never had a mass school shooting with deaths. There have only been two school shooting incidents here since 1970, according to a national review.
North Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming had the fewest incidents -- one apiece. Maine, New Hampshire, Idaho and West Virginia each had two.
Quinn said the tragic deaths of 19 children and two adults in Texas should make everyone redouble their efforts.
Since that massacre, Quinn said he has met with State Police Director Nathan Noyes and intends to seek updated briefings from the 911 system leaders, county sheriffs and other law enforcement leaders.
“We are going to focus on every single school in the state. There is a lot of work that has been done but unfortunately, now is the time to review it all over again,” Quinn said.
“There has to be no higher priority right now, that is identifying any gaps or vulnerabilities that could be out there,” he said.
Education Commissioner Edelblut said all the schools have emergency preparedness plans that state homeland security officials have reviewed and endorsed.
“We are working hard, not to be reactive to this, but recognizing this is a threat already and getting ahead of it and being responsible to all the details,” Edelblut said.
Parkland spurred NH fund
After the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in 2018 that killed 18, Sununu created the Public School Infrastructure Fund, using $30 million in one-time state surplus to support hundreds of grants for schools to make upgrades.
All but $2 million of those grants have been spent. The Public School Infrastructure Commission, which hasn't convened since 2020, will meet Thursday to discuss whether to seek another round of grants.
Sununu supports more spending for to this program.
“The fund got drawn down; we will do it again,” Sununu said. “School officials are really looking and taking it very seriously.”
Sununu also created the School Safety Task Force, which made 60 recommendations to adopt policies to make all schools more secure and train officials more thoroughly about how to respond to any school violence incidents.
“I’m proud of that report. It didn’t just sit on a shelf; it was put to work by committed leaders all over this state,” Sununu said.
Sununu said laws won’t make this societal problem go away, but diligent follow-up does make a difference.
“We need to treat every kid as an individual and every school as a place we can make even more secure,” Sununu said.
“I wish we could say if we pass the right laws, everything would be just fine and that’s not the case," he said.
As a father of three children, Sununu admitted that’s a “hard” reality to accept.
“You want to wrap everybody in bubble wrap, but that’s not the answer,” Sununu said.
“The answer is never relenting, never letting go of the mission, constantly checking and working with law enforcement, kids, teachers and parents to remind ourselves of our obligation as a state to get this right.”