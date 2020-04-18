Gov. Chris Sununu filed a motion Saturday to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers who had argued Sununu had “disregarded” the Legislature by creating his own advisory board to consult with before divvying up more than $1.25 billion from the federal stimulus package.
State Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, who chairs the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, said earlier this month that is her committee’s job.
Wallner and four other Democratic state Senate leaders filed an emergency motion in Hillsborough County Superior Court North on April 13 asking a judge to force Sununu to obtain fiscal committee approval before spending any COVID-19 relief dollars.
In the motion to dismiss, Sununu argues that he has the legal authority to make spending decisions in an emergency, and the fiscal committee is not required to approve executive branch spending. “The fiscal committee is not of constitutional dimension and is mentioned nowhere in the New Hampshire constitution,” the motion states.
The governor is arguing state law gives him the power to unilaterally accept and spend emergency federal funds.