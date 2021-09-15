New Hampshire will likely join a lawsuit challenging President Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandates once an executive order to carry them out is written, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.
“The problem I really have with it is you have a unilateral, one-size-fits-all, from one branch of government and that almost always is the wrong approach,” Sununu said.
But Biden’s executive order requiring a mandatory vaccine or weekly testing for up to 100 million people blunts any state law that would outlaw the requirement.
“We don’t know exactly what the rules are going to say and how they are going to do it,” Sununu said.
“We will be ready for the legal challenges that are likely to come and New Hampshire will participate in those, one way or another.”
The Arizona attorney general filed the first state lawsuit Wednesday against the Biden administration requirement.
Sununu said the owners of any private business or nonprofit health care organization are free to impose vaccine mandates on their own, but Biden’s move flies in the face of what the 50 state governors and legislatures have done on the front lines to keep the public safe since the onset of the pandemic.
Biden’s decision was a full reversal from a month ago when he opposed the idea of a federal vaccine requirement, Sununu said.
“They are panicking and they want to change the role of government,” Sununu said.
“You can’t just ignore the individual rights of citizens. I get angry when I see a lot of people not getting vaccinated.”
Sununu said the state’s congressional delegation should publicly oppose Biden’s decision or pressure him to seek congressional approval of these mandates.
“They aren’t talking to anybody about it,” Sununu said after admitting he had yet to talk to the four Democrats who represent the state in Congress.
A day after hundreds of protesters packed a State House rally against all COVID-19 vaccine mandates — including ones the governor permitted under state law — Sununu urged residents to remain calm because the pandemic is a long way from being over.
“Smile, take a deep breath; everybody needs to relax a little bit,” Sununu said.