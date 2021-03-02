CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu plans to nominate his legal counsel, John Formella, as the state's next attorney general at today's [Wednesday’s] Executive Council meeting.
If confirmed, the Portsmouth lawyer will replace Gordon J. MacDonald, whom Sununu will swear in Thursday as the next chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Formella, 34, has represented the governor's office since Sununu took over in January 2017.
“John has built excellent relationships with state leaders that will enable him to transition smoothly into the role of attorney general, and his experience in both the public and private sectors will prove invaluable in helping lead the Department of Justice for the next four years,” Sununu said in a statement.
Formella, a graduate of Florida State University and George Washington University Law School, said he looks forward to talking with councilors about the job.
“I am honored and humbled by this nomination and by the confidence the governor has placed in me,” Formella said. “The responsibilities of the Department of Justice are broad, and the attorney general has an immense obligation to work for the best interests of the state, protect the public, and maintain the independence of this important constitutional office.”
A native of Rochester, Minn., Formella graduated from Hanover High School.
Sununu said he hopes the council will vote on the nomination at its March 24 meeting.
Since January, when Republicans achieved a 4-1 supermajority on the council, Sununu has had all his appointments confirmed.
Sununu credited Formella with helping to negotiate a seven-year settlement of the state's Medicaid tax that brought financial stability to the state's health care system, working to establish the Doorway Program response to the opioid crisis and advising on efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Befoe joining the governor's office, Formella was in private practice at Pierce Atwood LLP, one of northern New England's largest law firms.
Formella would follow a long line of lawyers for governors who have gone on to become AG.
Among them are the late Stephen Merrill, who served as counsel to Sununu’s father, Gov. John H. Sununu, in the early 1980s.
Kelly Ayotte, John Arnold and Michael Delaney also held the legal counsel post before being named AG.
Robert Lynn, now a Republican state representative from Windham, retired as chief justice in the summer of 2019, leaving open the high court vacancy that MacDonald will fill.
“He is obviously extremely bright, articulate and thoughtful, and he is held in high regard among members of the bar,” Lynn said of Formella. “He is open-minded and has a deep commitment to our system of justice and the rule of law, and there is no question that he has the skills and judgment necessary to lead our Department of Justice.”
Mary Tenn, a veteran Manchester trial lawyer and former president of the New Hampshire Bar Association, also praised the choice.
“I have worked with John and am confident that he will bring focused energy, strong legal skills and strategic judgment to the job of attorney general that will serve our state well," she said.
Formella currently serves on the Portsmouth Zoning Board of Adjustment and has been on the boards of McGregor Memoral EMS in Durham and Rosie Riveters, a group working to encourage young girls to pursue STEM careers.
In 2019, Formella was recognized by the Union Leader as one of New Hampshire's “40 Under Forty.”