A Methuen, Mass., woman has been nominated to serve as New Hampshire’s second Child Advocate.
The nominee, Cassandra Sanchez, who has worked as a supervisor in the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families since 2016, was announced by Gov Chris Sununu’s office on Thursday. If confirmed by the Executive Council, Sanchez will replace outgoing Child Advocate Moira O’Neill.
The Office of the Child Advocate was formed in 2018, and O’Neill was appointed to lead the new office. She announced last year that she would not seek another four-year term leading the independent office that provides oversight for the Division of Children, Youth and Families, as well as other state agencies that look after children.
“With experience on the front lines in Massachusetts, Cassandra will bring a valuable perspective to our child welfare system while helping us increase lines of communications with our neighboring state,” Sununu said in a statement. “Our most vulnerable children are counting on us to protect them and they will find a powerful advocate in Cassandra.”
Sanchez graduated from the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and with her master’s degree in community and social psychology in 2014. Before working at the Department of Children and Families in Massachusetts, Sanchez worked for social service organizations, working with people with substance-use disorders and with families and youth.
Where O’Neill came in with a decade of experience in the Connecticut Office of the Child Advocate, Sanchez has not served in an oversight role.
Sanchez’s nomination comes as the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families contends with growing numbers of reports and remains under scrutiny on several fronts.
The case of missing Manchester girl Harmony Montgomery has drawn attention to the way New Hampshire vets caregivers and communicates with other agencies.
New Hampshire’s use — and alleged over-use — of institutions and group homes for older children with mental health diagnoses is the subject of a federal lawsuit that a judge allowed to move forward in December.
The debate over how to close the state’s juvenile detention facility, the Sununu Youth Services Center, remains volatile.
And though DCYF has received funding to hire additional staff to help keep case loads manageable, the division struggles to actually recruit and retain staff and supervisors.