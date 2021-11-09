CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said he’ll seek a fourth term as governor in 2022, closing the door on what would have been one of the most closely-watched U.S. Senate races in the country next year.
Sununu’s surprising decision could change the fortunes of Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., who will seek a second six-year term without the sitting governor trying to replace her.
Sununu said his "skill set" is management leadership, and not in joining a U.S. Senate he called "too slow" a place to make meaningful change.
"I really don’t believe I would be as effective in protecting New Hampshire’s interests,” Sununu said of serving in the U.S. Senate versus running for governor again.
Sununu said that speaking to former governors who became senators helped convince him he was best suited to stay in Concord, and not seek a seat on Capitol Hill.
"I think I would be like a lion in a cage waiting to get some things done," Sununu said.
The governor said he isn't against someday considering a post in D.C.
"I haven't ruled out going to Washington, not as a senator right now," Sununu said. "Senate and Congress is not for me right now."
The governor said he spoke to no GOP leaders about his decision until announcing it Tuesday morning at the Bridges House, the governor's mansion.
Sununu said he's optimistic other Republicans can beat Hassan.
"Without a doubt there are a lot of really good candidates who could win this seat," Sununu said, adding that he's spoken to a half dozen potential candidates.
The political betting line had been heavy that Sununu, 47, was going to forego another run for governor and make a Senate bid at the urging of national Republican leaders.
Out-of-state travels
In the past month, Sununu had gone to national GOP events in Sacramento, Calif. and Las Vegas, which only fueled speculation that he would try to take on Hassan next year.
Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc has been waging his own U.S. Senate GOP primary for months; he lost a 2020 Senate primary to Corky Messner.
Sununu’s decision canceled out what had been looking like a wide open GOP primary to replace him as governor.
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut had all confirmed they were considering a run for governor should Sununu not run again next year.
All will likely defer to Sununu’s desires to remain governor.
Democratic leaders point to Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester or Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye as potential opponents in the governor's race.
The last two Democrats who ran against Sununu have already taken themselves out; 2020 Democratic nominee Dan Feltes is moving to Iowa while primary runner-up Andru Volinsky said he’s sitting out the 2022 election cycle.
Special interest groups across the political spectrum have already spent several millions in advertising aimed at Sununu and Hassan.
Sununu took a pass on becoming the third sitting governor in the past 20 years to run for the U.S. Senate while in office.
In 2002, then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, ran for the Senate and lost to Sununu’s older brother, John E. Sununu, who at that time was a congressman; six years later, Shaheen won the rematch and has held the seat ever since.
In 2016, then-Gov. Hassan challenged the reelection of Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who had been seeking a second term. Hassan narrowly won that race by about 1% of the vote.
Early polls concluded a Hassan-Sununu faceoff would have been a very competitive race. Sununu has held a modest lead in some, while other independent polls have been within the margin of error.
The political advertising barrage both have been targeted for in recent months has taken its toll on their popularity, though Sununu’s favorable rating remains significantly higher than Hassan.
Decision before the holidays
Sununu's announcement came four days after his birthday. The governor had told friends he wanted to make the final decision before the Thanksgiving holidays.
Democrats had been urging U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., to get into the race now that GOP legislative leaders have proposed to redistrict the First Congressional District into a more Republican-leaning district.
If Pappas decides not to run, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord has emerged as a leading foil to Republicans on the council and a potential candidate for the corner office.
Some encouraged Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to run but during her reelection campaign she had every intention of serving out her two-year term.
The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to all the speculation swirling around Sununu as the three-term governor’s popularity was never higher than while he was presiding over New Hampshire’s state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus.
Over the past several months, Sununu kept everyone guessing and insisted he was genuinely undecided about which way he was leaning.
Some viewed Sununu’s well-traveled “603 Tour” in recent months as a sentimental journey of sorts, and a sign that he was preparing to move on to another challenge.
Sununu’s father served three terms himself as governor, and he did not seek reelection in 1988. The elder Sununu joined the George H. Bush White House staff after that GOP victory.
Democrat John Lynch of Hopkinton is the only modern-era New Hampshire governor to have served four, two-year terms.
Chris and Valerie Sununu live in the small town of Newfields with their three children; Maggie and Tom Hassan live a short distance away in the same community and have two children.
In recent months as the prospect of this race approached, however, the rhetoric heated up.
Hassan, 63, sharply criticized Sununu for signing a state budget trailer bill that bans abortions after 24 weeks.
She also admonished Sununu for allowing the Republican-led Executive Council to reject family planning services for abortion providers and a $27 million federal, immunization grant out of fear it could make the state enforce a COVID-19 mandate.
Sununu shot back that Hassan and the rest of the all-Democratic congressional delegation had been “hiding” in Washington and he said all of them were merely waiting to take their marching orders from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
He reminded Hassan that governors can't control how councilors vote on individual issues.
Sununu had repeatedly condemned Biden economics, which he says has led to high inflation, supply chain delays and plenty of uncertainty about the future.