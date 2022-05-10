CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu headed to Washington Tuesday to lobby the State Department to jump start J-1 Visas for cultural exchange and tourism worker programs, decimated during COVID-19.
Sununu authored a bipartisan letter to President Biden with the governors of Maine and Utah, urging the White House to support timely changes to the BridgeUSA program.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills is a Democrat; Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is a Republican.
Due to the pandemic, participation in the summer work travel and camp counselor programs fell by 96% in 2020 and 75% in 2021, the governors said.
“After two years, the program, participants, hosts and sponsor community cannot sustain another year of delays and limitations without causing irreparable harm to the image of the program, reputation of the United States, and further economic damage to U.S. businesses and camps across the country,” the governors wrote.
“The timeline is crucial, and we ask that you issue this guidance as soon as possible.”
Sununu said the changes needed were to direct those leading foreign embassies and consulates to make room for more appointments of interviews for visas, to waive in-person interviews when reasonable, and to remove any limitation on applications.
“We are concerned that the present restrictions on or lack of interview capacity at U.S. embassies in many countries will leave young people around the world with the impression that the United States is an unwelcoming place,” the governors wrote.
A survey of summer camps and seasonable businesses found 95% said these programs enable domestic staff to gain a better understanding of other cultures, and 92% said this would help those living in the host communities to be more sensitive to other cultures.
“Additionally, the seasonal communities are enriched by the diversity of the workforce which adds tremendous economic and cultural value to the regions,” the governors said.
200 countries involved in program
The BridgeUSA programs include participants from 200 countries to provide seasonable businesses with a boost in staff during their peak seasons.
“Seasonal businesses have a short window to generate much of their annual revenues which in turn support the local, year-round workforce,” the governors added.
A website clearinghouse about these exchange programs advised COVID-19 vaccination was required for all these workers and many of the existing programs were still operating at limited capacity.
While in Washington Wednesday, Sununu will attend the annual American Task Force on Lebanon (ATFL) dinner Wednesday and receive the Philip Habib Award for Distinguished Public Service.
The family of Sununu’s father, former Gov. and White House Chief of Staff John H. Sununu, came to the U.S. from Lebanon at the turn of the 20th Century.
The elder Sununu’s family ancestry is from the Greek Orthodox Lebanese and Palestinian communities in Jerusalem and Beirut.
Chris Sununu attended this annual dinner for three straight years in 2017-19.
The governor will return to New Hampshire on Thursday morning, officials said.