CONCORD — A slippery winter forecast has postponed Gov. Chris Sununu’s state of the state speech by a week to next Thursday afternoon.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, announced Wednesday that he was calling off a planned session due to the forecast of up to two to four inches of snow and ice in some locations.
The membership of the House of Representatives was expected to make up the audience in Representatives Hall for the governor’s annual policy speech.
Sununu’s office later confirmed he was pushing off his speech until Thursday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m.
The National Weather Service reported that a wintry mix would start in parts of the state late Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning.
The precipitation was likely to change over to rain later in the afternoon especially in the southern tier according to weather officials. The rain could change over to a wintry mix Friday morning.
The North Country could get close to a foot of snow from this two-day event while snow mixed with sleet could be five-to-eight inches north of the Lakes Region, officials said.
House Communications and Policy Director Michael O’Brien said the decision to cancel the session was mainly due to the threat of ice that would make traveling hazardous at various parts of Thursday.
The State Senate will go ahead with its planned session Thursday that has a light agenda, officials said.
The Senate is expected to act on bills dealing with marijuana, including one to permit therapeutic cannabis patients or their caregivers to grow their own. Last year Sununu vetoed a similar bill.
Sununu will also preside over a news conference on the planning leading up to the first-in-the-nation primary. Joining Sununu at the 1 p.m. event will be Secretary of State Bill Gardner, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and U.S. Atty. Scott Murray.