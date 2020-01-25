CONCORD — Democrats Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes want this to be the last year Chris Sununu is governor of New Hampshire, but in the meantime they’ve got day jobs to do, too.
During interviews last week, both Democratic candidates for governor vowed to seek compromise and keep the politics to a minimum as long as is possible in their 2020 dealings with the two-term, Republican chief executive.
Senate Majority Leader Feltes, D-Concord, said he’s had more than his share of battles with Sununu during the past three years, but there has been compromise as well.
“I have a history of getting things done. This governor has signed over 100 pieces of legislation that had my name on it,” Feltes said.
“I am just hopeful Chris Sununu doesn’t stand in the way of bipartisan legislation going forward.”
Last week, Sununu showed up to be the first person to testify for a Feltes bill for New Hampshire to pursue federal permission to buy lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada.
Meanwhile, at the Executive Council table, Councilor Volinsky of Concord went out of his way last week to praise a selection committee Sununu created to interview and recommend Lori Shibinette as the next commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services.
In turn, Sununu thanked Volinsky for recommending a health care executive who agreed to serve on that search committee.
“I am going to provide the same approach I always have on the council. I am prepared, I am honest and I am direct,” Volinsky said.
“I tend not to pull punches, and ask questions for legitimate reasons.”
On the Executive Council, Volinsky replaced Concord Democrat Colin Van Ostern, who narrowly lost a 2016 race for governor to Sununu, who at the time was also on the council.
“I watched that year as Colin and Chris went to their corners, went on fighting and I didn’t think it served our state that well,” Volinsky recalled.
“I recognize the governor has a very hard job to do, lots of balls in the air, and I’ve pledged not to make his job harder for my political benefit.”
Feltes said that along with prescription drugs, he’s working to cut the cost of insulin for consumers, deliver job training to laid-off workers in the biomass industry, reduce electric rates and expand capacity for substance abuse treatment.
“We need to focus on real results for real working families, and not political efforts to check the box on an issue in advance of the election,” Feltes added.