Sununu says bank bailout sent wrong message
Gov. Chris Sununu spoke before the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on Monday. Scott Spradling, right, served as moderator.

MANCHESTER — The federal bailout of troubled banks sent the wrong message, Gov. Chris Sununu said in remarks to the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce Monday night.

Sununu said the Biden administration should not have pledged to cover all losses after the failures of the Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York.