MANCHESTER - Gov. Chris Sununu's reelection campaign says Democratic nominee Dan Feltes wants judicial nominees to violate their code of conduct with his vow to nominate a pro-abortion rights female to a seat on the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The Rules of New Hampshire’s Code of Judicial Conduct state candidates for judgeships shall not “make pledges, promises or commitments” about cases, controversies or issues likely to come before the court.
Sununu said if voters give him a third term and elect a Republican majority on the Executive Council, he will make a second attempt to place Attorney General Gordon MacDonald on the state’s high court.
In July 2019, the Democratically-led council rejected MacDonald's nomination to become chief justice of that court. All three council opponents cited MacDonald’s lack of judicial experience and past opinions and legal representations in opposition to abortion rights.
Since then, Sununu has refused to bring forward another candidate and won’t do so before the Nov. 3 general election
The five-person high court has had four members since then-Chief Justice Robert Lynn of Windham retired last year.
Lynn is a Republican nominee running for one of the four House of Representatives seats from his hometown this fall.
“During my career, I went through the judicial appointment process on four separate occasions under both Democrat and Republican governors and at no point did they nor any of their staffs ever ask me how I would rule on any specific case or issue,” Lynn said.
During an interview with WMUR that aired on Facebook Live Tuesday, Feltes insisted he would not violate the code because he would not be asking candidates about a specific case.
“Holding a spot open for 16 months so he could get a different and conservative Executive Council to get his pick through; now we need to fight back and stand back for choice, stand up for women, that’s what I intend to do,” Feltes said.
Dems say Sununu has secret litmus test
Sununu condemned Feltes for imposing a litmus test.
“As governor, I have nominated both Democrats and Republicans for judicial appointments, and have never asked for a litmus test on any issue — judicial independence is paramount,” Sununu said.
Former State Sen. and Democratic National Committeeman Peter Burling of Cornish said Sununu wants the high court to be 4-to-1 Republicans and created a selection process that guarantees his top choices are fiscal and social conservatives.
“Guys don’t get on the governor’s desk for the Supreme Court unless they have been vetted by the Federalist Society and the right-wing groups in New Hampshire,” Burling said.
“They are appointing only the people that meet their litmus tests, and what Feltes is saying is I am sick of their tests.”
For decades, Burling claimed governors ensured the high court had political "balance," but that view from GOP leaders changed after 2006 when Democrats for the first time in more than a century took control of both houses in the Legislature.
Sununu spokesman Benjamin Vihstadt insisted Sununu has retained a non-partisan judicial process.
"Peter Burling is blatantly lying. The governor follows the exact same process as every governor since Jeanne Shaheen in following the recommendations of a bipartisan selection committee of respected lawyers from across the state," Vihstadt said.
Feltes said abortion rights are a “fundamental right” and likened the Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade decision to Freedom of Speech in the Constitution.
"Reproductive health care is a fundamental right that the Supreme Court and lower courts have repeatedly affirmed — something it appears Trump and Sununu do not understand,” Feltes spokeswoman Emma Sands added.
Sununu supports abortion rights.
As a councilor, he initially opposed contracts for Planned Parenthood to encourage more competition among providers. Months later, Sununu voted for those contracts and has done so since as governor.