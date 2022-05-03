Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who signed legislation last year that banned abortions after 24 weeks, declared on Tuesday he is a "pro-choice governor" and is committed to upholding Roe v Wade.
Sununu issued the statement after the website Politico reported that a draft is circulating among U.S. Supreme Court justices that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.
If the draft holds, abortion would become a political issue to be weighed and decided in state legislatures, wrote the author, Justice Samuel Alito. News comes as the New Hampshire lawmakers consider revisions to the 2021 Fetal Life Protection Act, which banned abortions in the Granite State after 24 weeks of gestation, except for a medical emergency.
Last year, Sununu signed a Republican-passed budget bill that included the legislation. The law makes no exception for rape, incest or fetal viability.
Sununu noted that bipartisan legislation is on the way to his desk that would add an exception. The legislation would allow for abortions after 24 weeks for fatal fetal defects.
"As a pro-choice governor, I am committed to upholding Roe v. Wade, which is why I am proud of the bipartisan bill headed to my desk this year that expands access," he said.
"So long as I am governor, these health care services for women will remain safe and legal," the statement reads.
Sununu's likely opponent this year in the race for governor, Democrat Tom Sherman, said Sununu shouldn't have allowed the restrictions in the first place.
"Pro-choice governors don't sign abortion bans into law," said Sherman, a Rye physician and member of the state Senate.
New Hampshire is deeply divided on abortion, according to a 2021 UNH Survey Center poll that was taken before the 24-week ban became law.
Forty-six percent of respondents opposed the ban, while 43% supported it. Democrats overwhelmingly opposed it, while only four of five Republicans supported it. Independents supported the ban by a 46 to 41% tally.
Democratic leaders in New Hampshire were quick to issue statements about the Politico article.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., tweeted that "a woman's right to choose is teetering on the edge."
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said the decision would have "catastrophic consequences" and called for codification of the Roe decision.
Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said it would upend settled law, endanger health and safety and take the country backward.
Rep. Annie Kuster called it a "heinous attack on women."