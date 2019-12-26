CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday said spending by the state’s largest agency can be cut $25 million without employee layoffs or changes in critical services.
In a two-page letter to the Legislative Fiscal Committee, Sununu did not recommend any specific reductions in the Department of Health and Human Services budget, but identified six different categories of possible savings.
“The department will make these reductions while avoiding state employee layoffs and taking all efforts to ensure that there is no reduction in the current level of services provided to the citizens of New Hampshire,” Sununu wrote to Committee Chair Mary Jane Wallner, who also leads the House Finance Committee.
The $25 million spending cut was one of the final compromises Sununu reached with Democratic legislative leaders to resolve an impasse over the two-year state budget.
Last June, Sununu vetoed a previous version of the spending plan. In response, lawmakers adopted a 90-day continuing resolution to maintain spending at previous levels.
Sununu and budget writers reached this second budget deal and lawmakers adopted it in late September.
The revised budget bill (HB 3) required Sununu’s office to produce a plan for the spending cuts by Dec. 31.
The budget language didn’t spell out how specific that plan had to be, and Sununu’s proposal doesn’t require the fiscal committee’s approval.
Sununu had to complete the work while the department is without a commissioner.
Last week the governor nominated Lori Shibinette of Northfield, who has been CEO of New Hampshire Hospital, to succeed former Commissioner Jeff Meyers, who left the agency earlier this month, declining to seek a second, four-year term.
In the letter, Sununu pointed out that the agreed-to budget for HHS totaled $821 million for the second year of the budget, ending June 30, 2021.
That was about $19 million more than Sununu asked for when he proposed a budget last February.
Under the terms of the cut, Sununu may not claim savings from developmental services, county programs such as care for seniors in nursing homes or Medicaid rates given to providers.
The spending plan includes about $40 million in total spending to cover a 4% provider rate increase.
Sununu wrote that some reductions will be achieved through the 90-day delay in adopting a final budget.
He also said some spending could be cut from “increases in non-prioritized needs.” He defined that as spending the Legislature included that wasn’t requested by either HHS officials or the governor during the budget process.
He said other savings could be realized through efficiencies and by reducing contracts with private non-profit groups.
Sununu has ordered all state departments to review their contract spending.
He also said the budget sets aside money for “new programs” which will reduce the need for contract spending.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord, a Democratic candidate for governor in 2020, said Sununu’s plan bears watching.
“Governor Sununu wanted the budget cut and wanted exclusive authority to make these cuts, so this decision lies squarely on his shoulders,” Feltes said in a statement.
“Unfortunately, he still isn’t being transparent about what specifically he is cutting, which raises serious concerns because he fought to water down child protection staffing levels and mental health and substance use disorder care throughout 2019.”
Andru Volinsky, the other Democrat who has announced he will oppose Sununu’s bid for a third term, declined comment Thursday.
