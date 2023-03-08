Sununu: Ed aid increase, state worker pay raise in my budget plan
Gov. Chris Sununu speaks before lawmakers after being sworn in to a fourth two-year term last month.

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday the state must require all acute-care hospitals to create mental health treatment units and that hospital executives “should be ashamed” for failing to accept more mental health patients voluntarily.

The head of the New Hampshire Hospital Association responded that Sununu’s proposal would “enshrine a broken system” and be a bad outcome for hospitals, patients and families.