CONCORD -- It's a "seize-the-day type moment" for the new commission to improve police accountability and transparency, Gov. Chris Sununu said during the panel's first meeting Monday.
"We know we are asking a lot, but I think everyone appreciates the seriousness of the mission here," Sununu said of the 14 appointees.
The commission has 45 days to come up with a final report.
Sununu said the state is not acting out of a crisis of confidence in law enforcement as in other parts of the country, where in the wake of George Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis there are efforts to defund police departments.
The governor's charge to the commission is to examine the training curriculum for law enforcement, including the use of deadly force; to review the investigation and reporting of police misconduct; and to identify ways to improve community relations between police and local citizens.
"There is always a chance to do more, to fill the gaps, to be more updated, to be more progressive in our thinking and our approach," Sununu said. "This is an opportunity to get it right. I think everyone is coming at this from a place of real positivity."
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald is chairing the group.
Sununu confirmed his final three commission members, criminal defense lawyer Julian Jefferson, 2018 Republican candidate for Congress Eddie Edwards of Dover, and Ronelle Tshiela of Manchester, a co-founder of the state's Black Lives Matter chapter.
Other members include Robert Quinn, commissioner of the department of safety; Ahni Malachi, New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights executive director; John Scippa, New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council director; Rogers Johnson, chair of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion; James McKim, president of the Manchester chapter of NAACP; • Sawako Gardner, a circuit court justice; Mark Morrison of the New Hampshire Police Association; Charlie Dennis, New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police president; Ken Norton, executive director with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and Devon Chaffee, American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire executive director.