Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire is in a good position to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic with vaccines being offered to everyone over 16 starting Friday.
The state has one of the most flexible, strongest economies in the Northeast, he said during the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce’s annual “State of the State” event, delivered virtually and moderated by President and CEO Michael Skelton.
“We are going to come out of this faster than anybody else in the Northeast,” he said. “That’s going to provide that rocket fuel, if you will, in making sure we are going to have a very successful summer.”
Many residents or visitors are looking for ways to spend their $1,400 stimulus checks, which Sununu referred to as “Biden Bucks.” Vacations and home repairs top the list. This will help businesses in the short term, the governor said.
He criticized the federal government throughout the hour-long virtual gathering, calling it “cumbersome and clunky” with a top-down approach during the pandemic, including distribution of personal protective equipment. The state was able to work deals overseas and sell some of the equipment back to the federal government, he said.
Now is not the right time for President Joe Biden’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure package, with money already available in the last coronavirus relief package, Sununu said.
“I am not against an infrastructure bill, but we haven’t even spent a dollar of the bill that just passed,” Sununu said. The spending will create inflationary and tax problems down the road, he said.
Despite the criticism, Sununu would not commit to a run against U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in 2022.
“I’ll make that decision in the summer,” he said.
Sununu said he supports developing solutions for affordable workforce housing across the state, including tax incentives for developers, and cities and towns.
“You cannot say you are pro-business and not be pro-housing,” the governor said. “You can’t have it both ways. Businesses need employees.”
Skelton spoke of opportunities the state has to lure remote workers.
Sununu said the state is working on the idea of selling the state with billboard and social media campaigns in Canada, New York, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.
The mask mandate will end before the last vaccines are administered, Sununu said. He said 30 to 40% of the population might choose not to get a vaccine.
“I am not picking a day. We look at the data every day, and I can tell you it could be weeks away, frankly, of getting rid of the mask mandate,” Sununu said. “We are just moving that fast and that is a very good thing.”