CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu said his proposed $13.8 billion two-year state budget would provide “tax cuts for everyone,” but he left it to Republican legislative leaders to take the lead on the most controversial tax break -- a third round of business profits tax cuts whose beneficiaries would include out-of-state corporate owners.
According to the budget plan's executive summary, Sununu calls for increasing spending from all sources by 5.8% and spending from state revenue by 7.2% over the two-year budget cycle that begins July 1.
Sununu’s estimates for future revenues are conservative -- 1.4% growth in the first year and 1.6% in the second.
While Sununu announced plenty of pet projects, many state agency heads will have to get used to level funding if this plan is approved.
In the first year, Sununu proposes that agencies spend $12 million less in state-sourced dollars than in the current year.
Sununu said while lawmakers in other states are contemplating tax increases to cope with pandemic fallout, New Hampshire can and should cut taxes on business activity, restaurant meals and hotel rentals and on interest and dividends.
“You’ve heard me talk a lot about it, and we are here today to act on it -- tax cuts for everyone," Sununu said. "Whether you are a small business just starting out, a family of four looking to enjoy a meal out, or are retired and enjoying life in the Granite State, we are providing equitable, across-the-board tax relief for the people of our state.”
Key elements of his plan include:
— Cutting the Business Enterprise Tax from 0.6% to 0.55%, slightly less than the 0.5% proposed by GOP legislative leaders. Exempted from the tax would be all revenue below $250,000 a year. The governor said 30,000 small businesses now paying the tax no longer would.
— Phasing out the Interest and Dividends Tax on unearned income over five years by raising exemptions in the first few years before eliminating the tax. That levy is expected to bring in $130 million in the current budget year.
— Reducing the Room and Meals Tax from 9% to 8.5%, the lowest rate in a decade. while increasing aid to cities and towns from that tax by as much as $15 million a year.
BPT tax cut left to GOP leaders
Absent from Sununu's proposal was a reduction in the Business Profits Tax from 7.7% to 7.5%, a central plank in business tax cut legislation that House and Senate GOP leaders have sponsored.
Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, said Sununu is deftly letting GOP lawmakers carry that issue.
During the 2020 campaign, Sununu came under attack from Democratic rival Dan Feltes of Concord for working to deliver tax cuts to big business.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said the Sununu budget would help business owners fully recover from COVID-19.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said he expected his narrow GOP majority in the House to rally behind the broad themes of this budget in the coming months.
“Governor Sununu’s budget appears to be fulfilling several major Republican promises to the people of New Hampshire, including tax cuts that will benefit our citizens and small businesses, increased government efficiency, and a voluntary paid family leave plan that does not create an income tax,” Packard said.
State Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, said she didn’t hear Sununu commit to keeping $128 million in “one-time” education grant increases contained in the current budget.
“I have learned over many terms in the Finance Committee that the devil is always in the details. What I heard today was that this budget proposal would do a lot of downshifting back to our local communities and our local property taxpayers,” Wallner said.
Sununu said his budget would give school districts a one-time $30 million boost for capital improvement projects and guarantee that communities would not lose state education aid if enrollments in free and reduced lunch programs declined because the Trump administration allowed all students to qualify during the pandemic.
"We are downshifting cash to municipalities, not costs," Sununu said.
With Republicans in control of the Legislature, Sununu brought back two plans that Democrats rejected in 2019-20 -- student loan debt relief and a voluntary family and medical leave program.
Sununu also wants to double the cap on the state's Rainy Day Fund, create a state Department of Energy and reorganize the Adult Parole Board to give it a full-time chairperson. He also wants to digitize the agency's records to improve efficiency.