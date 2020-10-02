CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu, who was attacked by white supremacists here for supporting peaceful protests of Black Lives Matter, said he was “disappointed” by President Donald Trump’s initial failure to specifically condemn them during his debate last week against Democratic rival Joe Biden.
“There were some very negative comments made to me and my office by some of these white supremacist groups that didn’t like how we were talking” about recent local Black Lives Matter events, Sununu said last Thursday.
When Black Lives Matter’s local chapters sponsored protests last summer, Sununu publicly praised organizers for making sure the protests remained civil in contrast to other protests that have turned violent in Portland, Ore., and other urban cities.
Soon after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Sununu named a commission to make recommendations that would mandate racial bias training for all in New Hampshire law enforcement and bring public accountability to cases when officers are disciplined.
At the request of activists, Sununu then expanded his commission to include a Black Lives Matter representative.
Sununu said his first run-ins with these groups came after he condemned the violence of white supremacists and neo-Nazi activists at a rally in Charlottesville, Va., in April 2017.
At that time, Sununu had taken issue with Trump, who said there were good people on “both sides” of that rally.
“You cannot equivocate between those who are fighting for civil injustice and white supremacists,” Sununu said.
“It’s tough that they don’t like it; too bad because there is no place for those kind of comments.”
Since becoming governor in 2017, Sununu created the first civil rights unit under Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald’s office.
In December 2017 he formed an Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion that hosted public hearings across the state.
“We don’t tolerate hate in this state. We have elements of racism in our state. Sometimes it is implicit, sometimes it is overt,” Sununu said.
As for Trump’s comments during last Tuesday’s debate, Sununu said he didn’t see them until after the debate.
Sununu said that after about half an hour, he shut off the TV. He called the raucous exchange between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden a “big embarrassment” that he didn’t want his 14-year-old daughter to be watching.
“Reading his comments the next day, I think you have to be firm about it, and I think that is definitely where he fell short,” Sununu said.
Asked if he was “disappointed” with Trump’s response Sununu said, “I would be disappointed that anyone wasn’t as forceful with his condemnation.”
A day after the debate Trump said, “Whoever they are, they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work.”
Later Wednesday Trump added, “I condemn white supremacists, I condemn the KKK; I could say it 1,000 times and it wouldn’t matter because it’s fake news.”
Sununu said he’ll continue to support Trump’s bid for a second term.
Democratic nominee Dan Feltes posted a video of Sununu’s support for Trump.
“That is all you need to know,” Feltes tweeted.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said Sununu’s continued support for Trump should disqualify him.
“Chris Sununu doesn’t deserve any credit for saying he opposes fire when he is cheering on an arsonist with a blowtorch,” Buckley said.
“Chris Sununu has brought Trump’s hateful agenda to New Hampshire and has excused racism within his own party at every turn — and it’s why Granite Staters will show them both the door on Nov. 3.”