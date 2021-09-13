CONCORD — Flash flooding over three days in mid-July hitting Keene and 13 southwestern towns caused more than $2.1 million in state and local damages, Gov. Chris Sununu said in his request of President Biden to make the event eligible for federal disaster assistance.
The filing Monday was expected to be the first of three requests for federal help to deal with a succession of heavy rainstorms that overwhelmed an already-saturated water table in July and August.
“This came on the heels of widespread drought conditions in New Hampshire, replacing one economic and climatological stressor with another,” Sununu said in his request.
Sununu noted that the July 17-19 damages would have been enough to qualify the entire state if they had occurred in all 10 counties.
“At the peak of the incident, flash flooding and riverine flooding occurred that prompted numerous local Emergency Operations Centers to open, washed out road infrastructure in 14 communities, threatened the integrity of multiple, low-head dams, flooded homes with up to four feet of water and created sink holes around residential properties …” Sununu wrote.
State and local officials confirmed damages to public infrastructure totaled the nearly $2.1 million in Cheshire County and another $229,783 to communities in Hillsborough County.
The Hillsborough County damage wasn’t enough on its own to qualify for federal help.
Sununu is asking the federal government to provide help for all damages in Cheshire County, and for the entire state to be eligible for federal hazard mitigation grants that are given for governments to lessen the risks from future disasters.
Traditionally, a federal disaster declaration provides 75% reimbursement for eligible government costs with the state or local government having to pick up the remaining match.
The storm dumped two-to-four inches of rain across the area with Jaffrey getting the most precipitation with nearly 7 inches in less than 12 hours.
One in 100-year occurrence
The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration concludes this level of flooding occurs in this region once every 25 to 50 years, while the total rainfall in Jaffrey was a one in a 100-year occurrence, Sununu said.
Keene, Jaffrey and Fitzwilliam were hard hit, but the damages in the smaller towns of Richmond ($243,693) and Roxbury ($25,709) were larger than the entire public works budgets in those communities, he added.
The request detailed some damages that weren’t fully known until state and local officials had done assessments monitored by staff with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
These included:
• Mount Monadnock State Park: The state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) confirmed extensive damage to a road that gives access for emergency vehicles to this iconic trail, used to get rescuers closer to the scene of hiking accidents.
“Initial assessments also showed that a bridge owned by DNCR was destroyed and washed downstream. It is unknown at this time if the entirety of the structure will have to be replaced,” Sununu said.
• Extent of Keene damages: The flood required city officials to pump water out of 80 residential basements in the city, nearly breached a city-owned dam and caused extensive damage to Robin Hood Park infrastructure. A 15- by 14-foot deep sinkhole also opened up on a street leading to Keene’s central square.
• Losses for individuals: This request doesn’t cover non-government property losses. Sununu said the floods did not cause serious injuries, but there were four requests for individual help. State officials continue to advocate on their behalf because none of them had flood insurance and these damages aren’t eligible for local or federal welfare relief. One homeowner has to replace an access bridge on the property, the governor said.
• State transportation assets: The flood damaged five state-owned roads and three rail trails in eight communities. The rail trail washouts were as deep as 12 feet, Sununu added.