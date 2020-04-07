CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu is urging the Democratically-led Executive Council to confirm a Republican congressional nominee to an executive role in state licensing Wednesday or risk leaving the state “shorthanded” in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an unusual letter to councilors, Sununu said members have had a month to research the qualifications or to speak with Eddie Edwards about his nomination to be executive director of the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (OPLC).
“I therefore respectfully ask that the council confirm Mr. Edwards to serve in this role and give this critical agency the support it needs. Failing to do so will leave OPLC shorthanded and threaten the state’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sununu said.
But Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord and a Democratic candidate for governor, said Edwards should face a public hearing and he’s asked Sununu for records about controversies Edwards faced while he was the law enforcement head for the State Liquor Commission and police chief in South Hampton.
"Foregoing a public hearing for Eddie Edwards would be a grave disservice to the public who should have the opportunity to weigh in via an online public hearing and fairly vet him as a nominee,” Volinsky said.
“As I've stated before, I'm gravely concerned about his lack of qualifications to direct the agency responsible for licensing and overseeing all of our health professionals.”
Edwards, a Dover resident, was the GOP nominee for the 1st Congressional District seat in 2018 losing to Democratic nominee and former Executive Councilor Chris Pappas of Manchester.
Two other Republicans have already announced they will seek to unseat Pappas, former State Department administrator Matt Mowers and former Republican State Vice Chairman Matt Mayberry.
If confirmed, Edwards would be paid $112,836 a year and fill out a term that’s scheduled to end this June 29.
Sununu has already said he will move this summer to install Edwards for a full term in this role.
“At this time, the most critical thing we can do is make sure our state agencies have fully staffed leadership teams in place so all hands can be on deck in helping managing through this pandemic,” Sununu said.
The governor said another urgent need for this action is it would permit the interim director to return to another job seen as critical in the fight against COVID-19.
““This will also allow the current interim Executive Director Lindsey Courtney to move back into her role as director of health professions where she can focus full time on critical public health licensing and certification issues,” Sununu said.
Governors typically defer to council
What’s unusual about the letter is governors typically defer to the council about the length of time that is needed to complete vetting of nominees.
That’s because Sununu, like any governor before him, needs a positive vote from at least three of the five councilors to confirm any choice.
The council now has three Democratic and two Republican members.
Before taking office as chief executive in 2016, the Newfields Republican Sununu had served three terms on the Executive Council representing the southeastern region of the state.
During his congressional bid, Edwards faced questions about a financial settlement he reached with the state, a $160,000 pay out to resolve what Edwards said was eight years of “pervasive” comments about his race while he led the State Liquor Commission’s law enforcement force.
Edwards had filed a complaint with the state Human Rights Commission before reaching this settlement with state prosecutors representing the liquor agency.
The 2013 settlement included a letter of reference for Edwards and his commitment to never again seek employment with the State Liquor Commission.
Edwards had run to become the first African-American elected to Congress in New Hampshire.
The council meeting Wednesday is the second to be conducted by telephone due to COVID-19 with all five members and Governor Sununu in remote locations.
The nearly 80 items include several informational ones about transfers Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette has carried out in keeping with executive orders Sununu signed to direct more resources to fight the virus.
What’s not on the agenda is the $1.25 billion block grant for New Hampshire’s COVID-19 response contained in the federal CARES Act President Trump signed into law late last month.
Sununu said late last week he was still seeking guidance from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about how those dollars could be spent.