CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu squared off against Democratic legislative leaders Tuesday over competing bills to offer paid leave to care for a loved one.
Sununu, a two-term Republican, testified for a voluntary plan (SB 730) that would offer employees up to six weeks of leave.
He vowed to block a mandated plan (HB 712) that would require all private and government employers to offer 12 weeks of family and medical leave.
Last year, Sununu vetoed a similar mandated bill because one way to finance the benefit would be through employees paying a tax equal to a half of 1 percent of their wages.
“I support paid leave and this bill is the only viable way to get it done,” Sununu told the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday.
“Make no mistake -- the people of New Hampshire will never support an income tax. I urge all Democrats on this committee to join me in opposing an income tax by delivering this voluntary paid family leave program for New Hampshire families.”
Sununu said his plan did not include family leave for one’s own illness because many employers already cover that under short-term disability insurance.
A spokesman for Sununu said he would support a change to let individuals to access this plan for their own medical leave if their employer does not offer short-term disability.
The only other person testifying for the Sununu-backed bill was its sponsor, Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, who also urged senators to work to find common ground.
“Meet us halfway, try to work with us,” Bradley said.
Meanwhile, the plan for mandatory medical and family leave attracted a few dozen supporters, many offering their own stories about caring for themselves or a family member.
Regan Lamphier of Nashua recalled having to juggle her third-shift job working at the post office while visiting the hospital during the day to see her son Ethan, who suffered a stroke at age 3.
Five years later in December 2014, Ethan died, she said.
“I couldn’t afford to take the six weeks of unpaid leave; it was an incredibly stressful time for our family,” Lamphier said.
“I felt like a failure as a mom or an employee because there wasn’t the time to give the proper attention to either one.”
After more than three hours of hearings on both bills, the Senate panel voted along party lines to support the mandated bill and to send the Sununu-backed voluntary plan to interim study which would be a polite way to kill it.
The full Senate will take up those recommendations later this month.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord and a 2020 candidate for governor, said a paid leave mandate would help convince young people to stay in New Hampshire.
“We value work, we value family and we value the proposition that you shouldn’t have to choose between the two,” Feltes said of the bill he co-sponsored with House Finance Committee Chairman Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord.
Oge Young, is a retired obstetrician/gynecologist and past president of the New Hampshire Medical Society.
Young noted most developed countries offer this benefit; expectant mothers in China get 14 paid weeks off after giving birth.
“We can invest in a healthy society now or invest in building more prisons and hospitals 20 years later,” Young said.
Critics of both plans questioned the financial stability of the plans.
Amanda Sears, director of Family Friendly Economy, said the voluntary plan would cost $3 million in up-front costs and $1.5 million annually to maintain it.
To encourage private employers to provide the benefit, the voluntary plan offers the owners of private companies a 50 percent tax credit from the Business and Enterprise Tax.
The Department of Insurance has estimated that if 30 percent of employees were covered by such a plan, the tax credit would cost $15 million a year.
“This would perpetuate the status quo as people will lack paid leave when they really need it,” Sears said.
Bruce Berke, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said over the past few years, supporters of this mandate have increased the cost employees would have to pay in and reduced the benefit.
“Given those two potential dramatic changes, NFIB members are even more concerned that this bill is creating an unstable program,” Berke said.
David Juvet, senior vice president of policy with the Business & Industry Association, said his group opposed the mandate and said all employers should have the choice of whether to offer the benefit or not.