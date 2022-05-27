CONCORD — Women carrying a fetus with a fetal anomaly are now exempt from New Hampshire's ban on abortion after six months, under legislation Gov. Chris Sununu signed Friday.
In a related move, Sununu vetoed a favorite bill of anti-abortion lawmakers that would have repealed a 2014 requirement there be a 25-foot buffer zone between protesters and customers at an abortion clinic.
“In the eight years since this law was originally enacted we know of no instance where an individual or group has been harmed by it,” Sununu wrote in his veto message about the buffer zone bill (HB 1625).
"As a result, I am not looking to make any changes at this time."
Critics of the existing law pointed to a federal court having struck down as unconstitutional a similar buffer zone law in Massachusetts.
Despite the fervor among activists for what’s called the Sidewalk Free Speech Act, Sununu is sure to win a veto override fight with the Republican-led Legislature.
A two-thirds supermajority is needed to overcome a governor’s veto and the House passed this bill by a 168-162 margin last spring.
Sununu took both actions without comment late Friday afternoon at the onset of a long holiday weekend.
These were simply listed among 29 bills he signed and four he vetoed.
The governor has always labeled himself a “pro-choice governor” but he angered abortion rights activists by signing the abortion ban attached to the two-year state budget in June 2021.
Since then, he’s asked the Legislature to make changes to it, including a narrowing of an ultrasound mandate that now only applies when doctors have reason to believe the fetus is at least 24 weeks old.
The original abortion ban law had the ultrasound requirement apply to anyone seeking an abortion.
The bill Sununu signed Friday came after the GOP-led Legislature reversed earlier votes it had taken and approved this fetal exception (HB 1609).
Tragic stories flipped the vote
Several women with tragic pregnancies told their stories at the State House last spring and turned the tide of this exception that only applies if a doctor concludes the defect was "incompatible with life."
“Today we celebrate the enactment of legislation to lessen the harm caused by New Hampshire’s first abortion ban in modern history, which was made possible due to the strength and resilience of many individuals and families who came forward to share their personal stories about needing access to abortion care later in pregnancy,” said Kayla Montgomery, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
“To be clear -- while this law restores options for families in complex circumstances, it does not expand access to abortion care. It fixes a problem created by anti-abortion lawmakers.”
Jason Hennessey, president of New Hampshire Right to Life, said the bill was rushed through and his group had urged Sununu to veto it.
“The law does not define 'fetal anomalies incompatible with life': does this mean fatal in the next week, month, year, five years? How certain must the diagnosis be?” Hennessey asked rhetorically.
It's safer for women to deliver the baby than to abort it that late, he said.
The bill fails to recognize doctors can get it wrong and children with suspected fetal defects are born healthy, Hennessey added.
The GOP-led Legislature did not support other changes Sununu wanted to the abortion ban, including to add exceptions for rape and incest and to get rid of criminal penalties that doctors face if they perform abortions after 24 weeks.