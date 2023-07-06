Sununu signs order to ban Israel boycott support here
Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, third from left, praised Gov. Chris Sununu for signing an executive order that prevents companies that back an Israeli boycott of doing business with the state. Ambassador Meron Reuben, consul general of Israel to New England, stands to Sununu's immediate left in this photo.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The state of New Hampshire will no longer purchase or invest in companies that boycott Israel and its trade partners after Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order to carry out that initiative.

Sununu said it’s “disgusting and hateful” some members of Congress have made what he called “anti-Semitic comments” and encouraged the so-called BDS Movement that supports Israeli boycotts and protests armed conflict with the Palestinian people in the occupied territories.