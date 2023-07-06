CONCORD — The state of New Hampshire will no longer purchase or invest in companies that boycott Israel and its trade partners after Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order to carry out that initiative.
Sununu said it’s “disgusting and hateful” some members of Congress have made what he called “anti-Semitic comments” and encouraged the so-called BDS Movement that supports Israeli boycotts and protests armed conflict with the Palestinian people in the occupied territories.
“The whole country has taken a deep breath and collectively said, ‘What is happening here?’” Sununu said after making New Hampshire the 37th state and second in New England after Rhode Island to take this step.
State officials are unaware if New Hampshire does business with any companies that share these views, the governor said.
If any such cases become public, Sununu said there will be no renewal of those contracts.
“This is all about bringing people together and putting pen to paper on a policy New Hampshire should stand behind, that there is no tolerance for discrimination and hate,” Sununu said.
Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, praised Sununu and a bipartisan group of legislators who unsuccessfully tried to accomplish this through a bill that died in the House of Representatives.
“New Hampshire is helping not just to strengthen relations between Israel and the US, but is also creating an economic Iron Dome that will ensure our shared progress and prosperity while fortifying the moral Iron Dome protecting the basic notions of truth and justice,” Erdan said.
Ambassador Meron Reuben, consul general of Israel to New England, said Israel has for years been one of New Hampshire’s top 20 trading partners but the number of Israeli-started businesses here is small, even accounting for its tiny population.
Reuben urged Sununu to follow the lead of current or past governors of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island and schedule a visit to Israel before his fourth term ends in 17 months.
“As a result of my own decision making, my calendar has opened up,” Sununu quipped, referring to his recent decision not to run for president in 2024.
On a voice vote, the House killed a bill with the identical purpose as the executive order.
The House put the bill (HB 339) on the table after the House Executive Departments and Administration voted, 15-5, to recommend the bill’s demise.
Opponents outnumber advocates
During a hearing last March, 10 signed up online in support of this cause while 86 opposed it.
A youth-based coalition including New Hampshire Peace Action, Dartmouth College Democrats and the Palestinian Solidarity Coalition of Dartmouth Students submitted a joint statement against the bill.
“If passed, HB 339 would also signal that the New Hampshire state government tacitly approves of human rights abuses against Palestinians by singling out companies that oppose the dispossession of Palestinians from their homes. Is that the kind of message our state should send to the world?” they asked rhetorically.
“We are not requesting that the New Hampshire General Court officially weigh in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at this time, but we do ask that the legislature refrain from inflicting punishment for inflicting punishment for boycotts and other legitimate forms of protest against apartheid and for a just peace.”
Carter Anderson of Hanover said anyone has the right to advocate any boycott.
“It is not the government’s place to evaluate the legitimacy of their speech, for the fact that it is political speech excludes it from the purview of the government,” Anderson wrote.
“By withholding funding from companies who are participating in this non-violent form of protest based on the opinion expressed in that protest, the state of New Hampshire would be needlessly harming its right to free speech.”
Ruby Benjamin of Hanover, also a Dartmouth College student, lobbied for the bill.
“Simply put, Jews, like any minority group, have had our right to exist as a free, self-determining people for thousands of years. This bill advocates for Jews in the United States, protecting us from hatred in several of its forms,” Benjamin said.
Rep. Jaci Grote, D-Rye, said the legislation was not needed.
“The New Hampshire Retirement System has a rigorous investment protocol that works in the interest of the retirees and their beneficiaries. The committee felt this investment strategy was best handled by that board and did not feel that this bill was necessary,” Grote told the House.
Bipartisan group pressed Sununu to sign order
Sununu thanked the bill’s sponsor, Rep. James Spillane, R-Deerfield, and former Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland, for leading the effort to keep this cause alive and to promote the executive order.
“This was a dedicated, bipartisan campaign,” Berch said.
Proponents argue that boycotts of Israel are a form of discrimination because they target a particular group (Israelis) with the intent of inflicting economic harm on them.
Critics contend that the allegation is equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism. Opposing Israel as a Jewish state is anti-Zionist but not anti-Semitic, they argue.
Leaders in this movement point out the Palestinian BDS National Committee officially opposes anti-Semitism and encourages supporters to target boycotts based on Israel’s human rights violations rather than on national origin or religious identity.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations called Sununu's executive order a "total assault" on free speech.
“This order represents a total assault on our First Amendment rights," said CAIR Senior Litigation Attorney Gadeir Abbas.
"The government cannot tell Americans how to spend their money or who to financially support. Boycotts have been a part of American political life since the founding of our nation, and no state order attempting to ban or limit our right to boycott can be legitimate.”
Born in Havana, Cuba, Sununu's father, John H. Sununu, is of Greek, Hispanic, Palestinian and Lebanese descent and the first Arab American to be governor of New Hampshire and White House chief of staff.
Many Jewish organizations have lobbied states and Congress to approve anti-BDS laws including the Jewish Federations of North America, Zionist Organization of America, the Israeli-American Coalition for Action (IAC for Action) and the Israeli Project.
Many groups oppose these laws largely on free speech grounds including the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Society of New Editors, Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press and the National Press Club.
The question of whether American anti-BDS laws are constitutional has not been settled in courts.
Some lower court judges have ruled in favor of those who challenged these anti-BDC laws.
Many analysts believe there will be a legal showdown due to the controversial nature of the laws.