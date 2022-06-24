CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu signed a controversial bill on Friday that will prevent all law enforcement in New Hampshire from cooperating to enforce federal firearm laws.
Gun control advocates have warned the bill (HB 1178) could make police and administrators powerless to confront threats to schools and it could cost the state millions in federal grants.
But in a brief statement, Sununu said he thought the Legislature had struck the right balance with the measure.
“New Hampshire has a proud tradition of responsible firearms stewardship, and I’ve long said that I’m not looking to make any changes to our laws,” Sununu said.
“This bill will ensure that New Hampshire’s law enforcement efforts will be on our own state firearms laws — and that’s where I believe their focus should be.”
Zandra Rice Hawkins with GunSense NH, a project of the left-leaning Granite State Progress, said the bill could make students and teachers less safe.
“By signing this into law, Sununu once again shows how deeply he is in the pocket of the corporate gun lobby,” Rice Hawkins said.
“HB 1178 is a dangerous law that ties the hands of local law enforcement and directs them to stand down from protecting their communities, and it puts school officials in a situation to have to decide whether to break federal law or state law in order to protect our children.”
Critics of the bill note New Hampshire state law allows adults to carry guns on school grounds.
This is counter to the federal Gun-Free School Zone law that makes it a crime to carry a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school.
Supporters of the bill said it has been amended so that local and state police will be able to cooperate with federal authorities on many cases.
The cooperation can occur if there’s “reasonable suspicion” the target has committed a state crime or some other federal law not related to firearms.