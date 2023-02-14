CONCORD — Without debate, both branches of the New Hampshire Legislature passed and Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation to delay closing the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester until at least Nov. 1, 2024.
Lawmakers had been in a race against time because state law called for its closing by March 1 unless they could agree on how long to keep it open.
On a voice vote, the House approved a stripped down bill from the House Finance Committee that rejected a more comprehensive Senate-passed plan that had contained $15 million.
Instead, the House amendment (SB 1) merely spends $1.5 million to staff the center through June 30 and deal with future operations in the next two-year state budget to be approved this spring.
The Senate took its own voice vote to accept the changes.
“Given the timing, it was important to get this to the governor,” said Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, who signaled out Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, for leading a bipartisan effort to get the House to support an interim solution.
This law also sets up a commission to receive a report this fall from state officials on the recommended new location for a smaller treatment center for troubled juveniles.
The grounds of the state-owned Hampstead Hospital is the leading contender for this new facility, although state officials said they are also considering state-owned parcels in Manchester and Concord.
The law permits spending $400,000 for “site evaluation” work on either a six-to-12 or a 12-to-18 bed complex.
Sununu urged lawmakers to get to work on a permanent solution.
“While I appreciate this stopgap measure, let’s remember more work needs to be done this session to ensure we move quickly to dedicate funding for construction of a new facility that will meet the needs of these kids. Time is of the essence,” Sununu said.
Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said she’s optimistic bipartisan work will lead to a final plan in the coming months.
“While the language passed today in SB 1 is not even remotely close to what the children at the Sununu Center need or deserve, I am confident that the Senate will work together on a long-term solution that we will deliver this session,” she said in a statement.