CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday signed what he called a “miracle” — a $15.2 billion state budget agreed on by a politically divided Legislature that gives landmark pay raises to state employees and Medicaid providers and overhauls the state’s education funding formula.
The Executive Council chambers were packed for the ceremony to officially ratify the massive budget blueprint, which Sununu said should be a lesson to leaders in 49 states and Washington.
“I don’t think a lot of people appreciate the gold standard example of a place like New Hampshire, where something gets done,” Sununu said.
“You have to get a win with the hand you are dealt.”
In a typical year, House and Senate budget writers would have spent Tuesday in marathon talks bickering over small details in each other’s legislation as they raced against a June 30 deadline to avoid starting the next year without an agreement.
Instead, for the first time in modern history, the House of Representatives voted last week to agree to the final plan embraced 24-0 by the state Senate days earlier.
The House vote was 325-53.
“Compromise is not a four-letter word,” said Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro.
A master legislative wordsmith and 27-year incumbent, Bradley had to get into the weeds for the first time to deliver a budget, a job he had always deferred to former President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, who ran and lost a Republican primary bid for U.S. Senate last year.
Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, led a five-person GOP contingent on the Senate Finance Committee, all of whom had no state budget experience.
When the voters last November left the 400-person House of Representatives with the tiniest majority since 1871, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester and he organized small meetings of leaders to see if an agreement was possible.
The House initially approved its own budget on a voice vote.
“I defy anybody to tell me the last time that happened,” Packard said. “We really did something historic.”
Democrats ‘wanted progress’
Wilhelm said that after Democrats nearly took back the House, some pundits said the minority’s role would be to block agreement and make it more likely Democrats could take power after the 2024 elections.
“When the dust settled after the election, a lot of people predicted chaos in the New Hampshire House,” Wilhelm said.
“We didn’t want chaos, we didn’t want extremism, we didn’t want political grandstanding. We wanted progress on addressing critical needs in our state,” including housing, childcare and education.
The plan contains salary hikes of 10% and 2% for all state workers in the next two years, more than a $100 million annual boost in state aid to public schools and $134 million in higher payments for Medicaid providers.
The budget also extends for another seven years the expansion of the Granite Advantage Health Care Program, which provides health insurance for 65,000 low-income adults.
Business & Industry Association President and CEO Mike Skelton was the first on social media to call upon the House to embrace the Senate budget.
“This is really about the art of the possible. This just didn’t happen. It was the result of so many meetings and good-faith bargaining between the leadership of both political parties and this governor,” Skelton said.
The budget was also about smaller breakthroughs
An avid hiker, Bradley pointed to the $18 million replacement of the tram at state-owned Cannon Mountain in Franconia.
Breakthroughs big and small
Senate Ways and Means Chairman Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, said he had one ask in this budget, more money for child advocacy centers.
For years, the 10 centers have split a $100,000 annual budget.
“As a former police officer, I saw these groups were so essential in the community and could do so much more if we just get the resources to them,” Lang said.
Lang lobbied for and this budget delivered the centers an annual $1.6 million budget.
Other human service advancements included a $1 million pilot for early childhood mental health, $5 million for crisis stabilization programs, $10 million for homeless services, $1.6 million for a system of care for healthy aging and $1.2 million for juvenile diversion programs.
“As we see the federal government imposing new restrictions and regulations that could make it harder for our families to navigate the system, it’s gratifying to work in a state with leaders that value doing what’s right for their people of most need,” said Sandra Pelletier, CEO and president of Gateways Community Services, a nationally recognized non-profit with a special focus on children and adults with disabilities, children with autism and elders in need of long-term care.
Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity, celebrated the speeded-up repeal of the state’s interest and dividends tax and the creation of a land court where a new, superior court judge will sit and resolve disputes over development.
Possible downturn looms
Moore said he hopes an uncertain economy does not turn this budget into a rerun of 2009, when plummeting state revenues and the last great recession forced then-Gov. John Lynch and the Legislature to make deep budget cuts.
“I’m optimistic the 2024 session doesn’t become a messy, state budget cleanup on aisle three,” Moore said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said the job of improving the delivery of state services never ends.
“It is clear that we still have some work to do, and we have faith and commitments from each other to do that,” Soucy said.
Wilhelm pointed out he opposed the “tax cuts for the wealthy” and expanding eligibility for the Education Freedom Accounts, which he branded a “school voucher” program.
At the same time he regretted that 1,800 first responders did not get pension benefits restored that lawmakers took away in 2011.
“This isn’t the perfect budget, but I think it represents a balance,” Wilhelm added.