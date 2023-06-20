Sununu signs what he calls 'miracle' budget
Gov. Chris Sununu signs the state budget deal surrounded by legislative leaders of both parties including Senate President Jeb Bradley and Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy, right, along with House Speaker Sherman Packard and House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm, left.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday signed what he called a “miracle” — a $15.2 billion state budget agreed on by a politically divided Legislature that gives landmark pay raises to state employees and Medicaid providers and overhauls the state’s education funding formula.

The Executive Council chambers were packed for the ceremony to officially ratify the massive budget blueprint, which Sununu said should be a lesson to leaders in 49 states and Washington.