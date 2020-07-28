Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed three pieces of legislation Tuesday, including expansion of Medicaid to include dental benefits.
Sununu also vetoed a bill to establish a system that advocates said protected elderly and other vulnerable adults from exploitation. And he rejected an omnibus bill that took 41 actions sought by local government or administrators, including allowing cities to consider sports betting in the September primary, which Nashua had sought.
The Republican governor signed two election-related bills. One allows electioneering inside a specially designated area at a polling place. The other lays down rules for how to handle a large turnout on election day, such as who can wait in line once polls close and how to handle a shortage of blank ballots.
The three vetoed bills originated in the New Hampshire House, and House Democrats issued statements for two of the three.
State Rep. Jennifer Bernet, D-Wilton, said Medicaid covers dental costs for adults only in the case of costly extractions and emergency room visits. Preventive dental care would be less expensive, she said.
“It is disturbing that during a global pandemic, when we know that those with untreated health issues like oral infections may have compromised immune systems and are most vulnerable to COVID-19, Governor Sununu would veto this legislation impacting over 90,000 Granite Staters," she said in a statement.
In his veto message, Sununu said he supports adding adult dental benefits to Medicaid, but he must bring the state budget into balance at a time of historic revenue shortfalls.
"I cannot support adding this $11 million a year General Fund expense for a new service that would necessitate cutting $11 million in existing services," he wrote.
The vulnerable adults bill would allow state social workers to obtain a protective order from a judge to prevent an adult from being manipulated by another adult, including family. Sununu vetoed a similar bill last year.
In his veto message, Sununu worried that the legislation leaves open the possibility that a domestic violence victim could be inadvertently harmed by the process.
And he said a temporary order could be issued against a defendant without notice. He said he raised his concerns repeatedly. "Unfortunately, our attempts to find a compromise were rejected," Sununu wrote.
State Rep. Rene Cushing, D-Hampton, said Republicans cast false fears that the legislation would infringe Second Amendment rights.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is outrageous that the Governor has turned his back on the most vulnerable members of our society," Cushing said in a statement.
In his third veto message, Sununu faulted the Legislature for combining 40 separate bills into one 77-page bill.
"Despite the pandemic, it is important to remember that this bill is the byproduct of House leadership's unwillingness to work with the entire body to develop a plan to move forward with its session," Sununu said.
Among other matters, the legislation created a database for animal health records, required banks to pay the costs for background investigations, allows a restaurant licensee to purchase a delivery license covering beverages and wine, allows the Lakes Region Development Authority to implement a master plan, allows higher education institutions to contract with a third party to grow industrial hemp, grants exemption to the fire code for recovery houses, and repeals the interstate compact of licenses of emergency medical technicians.
Sununu also signed a bill to comprehensive package of veterans benefits that addressees tuition for children of seriously disabled veterans and prohibits colleges and higher-education institutions from discrimination against veterans, military members and law enforcement.