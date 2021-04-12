CONCORD – A forensic audit of election results from Windham will begin later this spring after Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation Monday aimed at getting to the bottom of a major ballot discrepancy that shortchanged four Republican candidates.
A hand recount three weeks after the Nov. 3 election found all four Republicans running for House seats had gotten about 300 additional votes more than were reported from automatic vote-counting machines on election night.
Last month, Secretary of State Bill Gardner proposed a process to conduct the audit, which he said would be New Hampshire's first in the 45 years he has been serving as the state’s top election official.
“New Hampshire elections are safe, secure, and reliable," Sununu said in a statement after signing the amended bill (SB 43).
"Out of the hundreds of thousands of ballots cast this last year, we saw only very minor, isolated issues — which is proof our system works," he said. "This bill will help us audit an isolated incident in Windham and keep the integrity of our system intact."
Gardner and Windham conservative activist Ken Eyring came up with a process that would require a team of hand-picked forensic analysts to examine the four AccuVote machines used to count ballots in Windham.
Among the potential analysts were two experts, Col. Phil Waldron and Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, who were involved in challenging the results of presidential voting in several states last fall.
The forensic audit would take place at the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council complex in Concord and be accessible to the public.
Senate gave its approval
The plan calls for all ballots to then be run through these four machines and for analysts to examine tapes from those machines.
The plan also includes a hand count of two races on the ballot in Windham other than the state representative contest at issue.
Last week, the Senate voted 24-0 to support the changes Gardner got amended to the final bill.
“We are pleased that the Senate and the House have reached agreement on this important and timely piece of legislation," said Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, who chairs the Senate Election and Municipal Affairs Committee. Ensuring the integrity of our election process is one of the most important responsibilities we have as legislators,” Gray said.
The Ballot Law Commission upheld the victory of Republican candidate Julius Soti over Democrat Kristi St. Laurent for the fourth and final Windham seat in the House.
After the recount, Soti won by 424 votes.
Town election officials reported on election night that Soti had won by only 24 votes.
St. Laurent requested the recount, which uncovered about 300 more votes for all four House Republican candidates.
St. Laurent’s total dropped by 99 votes, but the three Democratic candidates who finished behind her each gained 20 to 28 votes in the recount.
Many critics have seized on these results to question the accuracy of the automated machines used for elections in 85% of New Hampshire’s cities and towns.