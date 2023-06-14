Gov. Chris Sununu criticized as muddled and inconsistent the responses of Republican presidential rivals to the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump for concealing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort.
CONCORD — The Republican presidential contenders have offered a muddled, inconsistent message in response to the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump in the classified-documents case, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.
Sununu said he agreed with media pundits who have concluded that if Trump is guilty of half of what’s contained in a 37-count indictment, he’s “in real trouble.”
“I think there is a complete inconsistent message from them as a group,” Sununu said after the Executive Council meeting Wednesday afternoon.
“I feel like there are a lot of political consultants whispering (different things) in both ears at once.”
Sununu said the tepid reaction from Trump’s primary rivals is allowing the former president to act as a victim and widen his already huge lead in the polls.
“It’s really gotten to the point here any time you attack him, it has to be absolutely political,” Sununu said.
During the 2016 campaign, Trump alluded to the controversy over classified emails on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s home email server.
“He said anybody who would do that should be disqualified from running in 2016,” Sununu said. “There is just a large amount of hypocrisy.”
Sununu said he agreed with those who say the Justice Department under Democratic presidents has gone after Republicans more than vice versa.
But he said Trump’s transgressions, including refusing repeated requests to turn over classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, are not forgivable.
“It is what you do with them, it is your inability to return them when you were invited repeatedly to do so,” Sununu began.
“That is just reckless when it comes to handling sensitive information that can put America’s security at risk.”
GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy is the only candidate who has definitely said that if elected, he would pardon Trump for any federal crimes connected to the documents controversy.
Former governors Chris Christie of New Jersey and ex-Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas have thus far defended the Justice Department's prosecution and been more critical of Trump.
On Wednesday, former Vice President Mike Pence told CNBC, “This indictment contains serious charges, and I cannot defend what is alleged.” Still, Pence said, “I can’t believe that politics didn’t play some role here.”
Several other rivals have said the Trump charges were “troubling,” but have stressed the former president is innocent until he’s proven guilty.
“It almost looks like they are defending him,” Sununu said.
Asked about Trump’s motivation, Sununu said he has “no idea” what would possess him to hang onto the documents, particularly after federal officials asked for their return.
“I see a lot of confidential documents all the time. I don’t hold on to a single one,” Sununu said.