Sununu pans Trump rivals for comments on his indictment
Gov. Chris Sununu criticized as muddled and inconsistent the responses of Republican presidential rivals to the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump for concealing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The Republican presidential contenders have offered a muddled, inconsistent message in response to the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump in the classified-documents case, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.

Sununu said he agreed with media pundits who have concluded that if Trump is guilty of half of what’s contained in a 37-count indictment, he’s “in real trouble.”