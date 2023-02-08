CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu took another step toward exploring a White House run in 2024, launching a national political committee to test the waters.
Sununu confirmed first to NBC News Wednesday that he formed the “Live Free or Die Committee” as a 501(c)(4) organization, which allows politicians to raise unlimited money from donors. Individual donors do not have to be disclosed.
The move is a common practice for those exploring presidential campaigns.
“I’m excited to talk about the successes that we’ve had in New Hampshire: lowering taxes, creating educational choices for parents and kids, and building opportunities for businesses to grow and thrive,” Sununu said in a statement to NBC.
“What we’ve done in New Hampshire is a great model for the federal government — specifically promoting the conservative tenets of limited government, local control, and individual responsibility.”
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence are among other potential candidates with such a committee. Haley is expected to announce her presidential bid on Feb. 15, and on Wednesday she said she would host town hall forums in Exeter and at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics next week.
Last month, Sununu purchased ads on Facebook to promote his policies in South Carolina and Iowa, which will hold early GOP contests in 2024.
Brian McCabe and the DCI Group is assisting Sununu in forming this organization.
McCabe has a lengthy history of political activism in New Hampshire, having served first as an aide to former U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff of Jackson and later on other campaigns.
“As a resident of New Hampshire, I am proud of what Governor Sununu has done to lower taxes, increase educational opportunities, and grow our economy — all with a split state Legislature and an independent voting block,” McCabe said in a statement.
The Live Free or Die moniker has been a popular one, given the state’s motto.
The Republican Governors Association formed its own Live Free or Die committees to support Sununu or to oppose his Democratic opponents in past gubernatorial campaigns.