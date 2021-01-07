CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu took the oath of office to a third term in a private, low-key ceremony inside the State House Thursday, while roughly 200 protesters, none wearing masks, loudly condemned steps that Sununu had taken in response to COVID-19.
According to excerpts of his 30-minute address he's to give Thursday night, Sununu said the neighborliness and generosity of its residents make New Hampshire special and both shined through during this pandemic.
Supreme Court Justice Gary Hicks, the senior of the four on the highest court, administered the oath to Sununu, who then performed the same task to swear in the five members of the Executive Council.
The entire event streamed online and broadcast live on WMUR-TV took less than 10 minutes.
“This will go down as the shortest inaugural ceremony in state history,” said Sununu, 46, of Newfields.
Last week, Sununu canceled plans to have this event outside the State House due to threats posed by “armed protesters” who for several weeks have held vigils and protests outside his home.
Sununu’s speech was to contain an upbeat, forward-looking theme that pointed to a recovering economy and broad access to the COVID-19 vaccine for all New Hampshire adult in the coming months.
“2021 will not be better simply because we want it to be," Sununu said in highlights of the speech released five hours before he was to give it.
"2021 will not be better only because we wish it to be. 2021 will only be better if we are willing to look in the mirror and first initiate that change within ourselves.”
Sununu urges citizens not to permit the state's motto to let them act intolerant of or feeling superior to others that hold a different point of view.
“Our motto of Live Free or Die comes with the obligation that we will put our politics and prejudices aside and ensure our family and neighbors are supported," Sununu said.
"When our side doesn’t win, it doesn’t mean there’s a conspiracy or the world is out to get us…. And we mustn’t let COVID or politics rob us of our passion for neighborliness."
Sununu paid tribute to health care workers that risked their own health to keep its citizens safe.
"Most importantly, I want to thank NH’s Heroes of 2020, the true Citizens of the Year: our frontline health care workers, the nurses and caretakers who never stopped, never slowed down, put themselves at risk and when the chips were down, they kept going," Sununu said according to those prepared remarks.
"They were there for our loved ones when many of us could not be."
It’s uncertain if Sununu will refer in his speech to the insurrection from hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol forcing it into lockdown for several hours. The protest and law enforcement response resulted in four deaths.
“What is going on at the United States Capitol Building is not Democracy, it is chaos and violence,” Sununu posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. “It is un-American, and must stop immediately.”
Pastor Michael Worsley with the Goffstown Harvest Christian Church touched upon the scene in the nation's capital in his prayer that kicked off Sununu’s ceremony Thursday.
“As we saw things unfolded yesterday that no one would ever have expected, I believe you would move upon them, impress your wisdom upon them as they lead us,” Worsley said during his invocation.
Protesters decry Sununu's mask, other COVID-19 orders
Meanwhile outside the State House, the self-described leader of the New Hampshire chapter of the Proud Boys, a hate group, lamented the crackdown of the Capitol Hill protests.
“The reason why the left is winning is your fault, your fault, my fault. Over the last 40 years, we have capitulated to them,” said Rob who refused to give reporters his last name.
“What matters is we lost our country last night…Are you guys done sitting on your sofas?”
Web sites have identified Todd Clark, a Cheshire County resident, as the New Hampshire Proud Boys president.
Protesters carried signs that read “Masks are conditioning you into slavery,” “Stop Government Overreach,” “Make NH Great Again,” “Open the State House now,” and “I will not wear someone else’s fear.”
Andrew Manuse is the leader of Rebuild NH, the first group formed to oppose Sununu’s stay-at-home order issued last March after the pandemic hit New Hampshire.
“We need to keep fighting for our freedoms,” said Manuse, who stressed protesters to act “peacefully and honorably.”
Frank Staples of Manchester is president of Absolute Defiance, one of the groups leading the protests at Sununu’s home, and he shouted at Manuse to be more confrontational to get change.
“Everyone must pick a side; join or die,” Staples said in his own remarks.
Former State Rep. J.R. Hoell organized the rally over the theme that Sununu ignored the state Constitution that states the governor be inaugurated in front of both houses of the Legislature.
"Our main point is that once again there's another part of the Constitution that was violated," Hoell added.