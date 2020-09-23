PEMBROKE – Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he will soon declare a ban on open fires and consumers smoking tobacco near wooded areas in Rockingham and Hillsborough Counties because it’s reached “extreme drought” stage in those areas.
Backyard campfires in an enclosed pit and fires in public campgrounds would be exempt from the ban.
The ban would also extend to so-called Category 3 or large bonfires which can occur on private property to burn brush or other materials. Those fires larger than four-feet wide would only be permitted if they were enclosed in a pit and had a “fire-retardant ring” around them.
The ban will become official once the Executive Council gives its approval.
Sununu said this is the first time in 23 years drought have become so severe that the state needs to invoke this little-used, state law to ban open burning.
“We are in an extreme situation,” Sununu said.
Councilors asked Sununu Legal Counsel John Formella to get back to them before they voted on the matter regarding penalties for violators of this ban and also how it defines “woodlands” covered under the restriction.
The state’s drought conditions worsened last week with nearly three-quarter of the state experiencing severe conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
At the end of the first week of September, only 28 percent of the state was in a severe drought, officials said.
The last time areas of the state were in extreme drought were from August through December 2016.