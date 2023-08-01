Sununu upset to learn 2-yr.-old licensing changes left undone
Buy Now

A clearly upset Gov. Chris Sununu gave the Board of Mental Health Practice a month to end two years of waiting and complete requirements for conditional licenses to address a mental health staffing shortage. Here, Sununu recently signed bills he signed to make it easier for out-of-state license holders to get approved to work in New Hampshire and creates a fund to help the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification to update its systems. OPLC Executive Director Lindsey Courtney stands at Sununu’s immediate left.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A clearly upset Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday gave the state Board of Mental Health Practice a month to end two years of waiting and activate more conditional licenses for mental health workers needed to respond to a chronic shortage.

If the 10-person board cannot meet the demand, Sununu vowed to invoke a little-used state law that would allow him to seek the “removal of public officials for cause.”