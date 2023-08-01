CONCORD — A clearly upset Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday gave the state Board of Mental Health Practice a month to end two years of waiting and activate more conditional licenses for mental health workers needed to respond to a chronic shortage.
If the 10-person board cannot meet the demand, Sununu vowed to invoke a little-used state law that would allow him to seek the “removal of public officials for cause.”
On Aug. 1, 2021, Sununu signed a state law creating lower requirements for a conditional license in more than a half-dozen mental health professions ranging from social workers and marriage and family therapists to mental health workers.
For example, to be a licensed in New Hampshire, a social worker must complete 300 hours of social work at a degree-granting program, 4,000 hours of supervised work, 300 hours of supervised practical training and pass a national proctored exam.
This new language allowed the conditional employment of social workers who have a bachelor’s degree in social work or social welfare and sign an agreement with the board expressing the intent to pursue permanent licensure.
If in good standing, the social worker could get a one-year renewal on top of that two-year conditional license.
“Establishing these license types is critical to addressing the mental health workforce shortage in New Hampshire,” Sununu wrote in a terse letter Tuesday to Samuel Rosario of Peterborough, a licensed social worker who chairs the board.
Sununu said he only recently learned the board had not yet approved these conditional licensing requirements.
“As a result, qualified mental health workers cannot be reimbursed by private insurance carriers for mental health services,” Sununu wrote.
“The board’s dereliction of duty, particularly given the mental health workforce shortage impacting our state, is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
Tried to trim board
Sununu said he has told Lindsey Courtney, the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification’s executive director, to work with the board to implement a rule for the conditional licensing by Sept. 1.
“If the board is unwilling or incapable of fulfilling their responsibilities, I will take necessary steps pursuant to RSA 4:1 to ensure that the board is comprised of individuals who are so capable,” Sununu added.
Appointed state officials, such as those on this board, can be removed for “malfeasance, misfeasance, inefficiency in office, incapacity or unfitness to perform assigned duties or for the good of the department.”
The attorney general, governor or member of the Executive Council may petition the governor and council to remove any individual as long as three of the five councilors and the governor sign the petition.
After a public hearing, it takes a council majority with the governor’s support to remove a board member.
This state law does not apply to classified or full-time rank-and-file state employees, who have separate and more extensive rights of appeal if a department head wants to remove them.
In February, Sununu proposed sweeping licensing changes to eliminate 34 licenses and 14 boards.
These included doing away with four affiliate boards to the Board of Mental Health Practice for alcohol and other drug abuse professionals, podiatrists, psychologists as well as a medical review subcommittee.
The closely divided House Finance Committee stripped away more than 95% of Sununu’s proposals, including the Board of Mental Health Practice.
The 10-person Board of Mental Health Practice includes one licensed pastoral psychotherapist, one licensed clinical social worker, one licensed school social worker, one licensed marriage and family therapist, one licensed clinical mental health counselor, one member from a community mental health center, one member from a community health center and three public members.
The board currently lacks a community mental health center member, according to the latest copy of the Red Book, which contains up-to-date appointments to state boards and commissions.
The board members elect the chairperson annually, and no one can serve in that role for more than two years in a row.
Current chairman Rosario’s term runs through October 2025.
Attempts to reach Rosario by email Tuesday for comment were not successful.