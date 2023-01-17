Two weeks after a "politically motivated" plea from most New Hampshire mayors, Gov. Chris Sununu responded by listing several efforts by the state to address homeless issues.
The Republican governor rejected a suggestion that he mobilize the New Hampshire National Guard to staff homeless shelters. He called the request "extremely irresponsible and troubling" and chastised the mayors for spending only a small portion of their federal grant money on homeless-related matters while asking for the call-up.
"Collectively, your cities received more than $73 million from the American Rescue Plan and Coronavirus Relief Funds that can directly be used on housing, homelessness, and lower income families," he wrote.
Two weeks ago, the mayors noted that two states have called on their Guard troops to staff shelters. Demand for shelter beds had reached a point where they can no longer rely on nonprofits to meet basic needs, the mayors said.
The letters show that overflowing shelters and homeless encampments are coming to the fore in city halls as well as State House corridors. And with that comes political sniping.
Two weeks ago, eight of the state's 13 mayors faulted Sununu for not meeting with them to discuss emergency rental assistance and not improving collaboration with cities after a November 2020 letter.
Inadequate state services for people suffering from mental illness, addiction, chronic health problems, histories of trauma and incarceration all contribute to the homeless problem, they said. They called on state and county governments to commit to ending homelessness.
"Politically motivated letters merely muddy the water and make that mutual goal of collaboration more difficult to achieve," Sununu wrote on Tuesday.
An email seeking comment from Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig was not immediately returned.
Sununu said he was open to meaningful communication with the mayors.
He encouraged better collaboration among the three Continuum of Care planning organizations that address homelessness in Manchester, Nashua and the remainder of the state.
And he said a time and date "has been identified" to meet with mayors, state officials and state lawmakers. His office did not provide details.
What state is doing
Sununu said the state plays a critical role in addressing homelessness, but local communities share some responsibility and are "accountable for addressing the unique needs in their communities."
He said the Department of Health and Human Services added $4 million for existing homeless shelters, and $1 million was awarded to organizations in each county to operate cold weather stations.
That has led to an additional 348 beds statewide to support the needs of homeless people, he wrote.
Sununu said the state soon will launch $5 million to fund youth residential shelters and $4 million to expand the health care-for-the-homeless model statewide.
Some actions take a long time. In 2020, Sununu created the Council on Housing Stability. In December 2020, the Council submitted a strategy for its first six months of work and in June completed the strategy.
It is now trying to implement the strategy. That includes better collaboration with the Continuums of Care; policies to support homelessness prevention; expansion of a landlord incentive program; piloting strategies in three cities; community mapping in a fourth and a regional housing needs assessment, which will be completed in March.