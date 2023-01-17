Two weeks after a "politically motivated" plea from most New Hampshire mayors, Gov. Chris Sununu responded by listing several efforts by the state to address homeless issues.

The Republican governor rejected a suggestion that he mobilize the New Hampshire National Guard to staff homeless shelters. He called the request "extremely irresponsible and troubling" and chastised the mayors for spending only a small portion of their federal grant money on homeless-related matters while asking for the call-up.