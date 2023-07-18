Sununu heads to southern border, meets NH troops deployed there
Gov. Chris Sununu travels to the southern border Wednesday night with a jam-packed schedule of briefings and visits with New Hampshire National Guard troops deployed along the Texas-Mexico border.

The trip is an official state visit paid for with taxpayer dollars and Sununu returns to the state Friday night.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu begins a three-day visit to the southern border Wednesday night with four stops planned that include meeting with New Hampshire National Guard troops deployed there.

“The crisis at the southern border affects all 50 states, and it’s important to get an on-the-ground look and hear directly from stakeholders,” Sununu said in a statement Tuesday morning to announce the visit.