CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu begins a three-day visit to the southern border Wednesday night with four stops planned that include meeting with New Hampshire National Guard troops deployed there.
“The crisis at the southern border affects all 50 states, and it’s important to get an on-the-ground look and hear directly from stakeholders,” Sununu said in a statement Tuesday morning to announce the visit.
“While there, I look forward to meeting with New Hampshire National Guard soldiers who have bravely deployed to help keep our nation safe to thank them on behalf of the entire state of New Hampshire for their dedicated service.”
The trip is taxpayer financed as it is an official state trip and Sununu is going there in his role as governor, an office spokesman confirmed.
The visit is also seen as part of Sununu’s ongoing effort to stay involved in the national conversation about the key issues facing this country heading into the 2024 presidential election season.
Sununu dropped his own plans to run for the White House last month, but is encouraging GOP candidates to challenge themselves so the best one emerges to defeat former President Trump for the nomination next year.
The four-term governor heads to Texas Wednesday night after hosting a business meeting of the Executive Council in Dover.
On Thursday morning, Sununu meets with 46 guard troops that are part of the 941st Military Police Battalion at their McAllen, Texas, headquarters.
The governor will get a briefing on their area of operations from the battalion commander.
Sununu then will tour several of the Brownsville Border Patrol Station’s remote video surveillance sites that New Hampshire soldiers operate and the Border Patrol will give Sununu a briefing there.
On Thursday afternoon, Sununu meets with state Texas Department of Safety officials and gets an Air Patrol Tour of the Rio Grande River.
The last wing of the trip will have Sununu meet with more than 60 New Hampshire guard soldiers that are part of the 237th Military Police Company in Harlingen, Texas.
Sununu will head back to the state Friday night.
The 941st Military Police Battalion was formed in 2019 and is headquartered in Concord.
Criticized Biden and Trump on border failures
The battalion’s other missions have supported the state’s COVID-19 response, helped deal with Department of Corrections staffing shortages and led the state's response to a need for hospital staffing support. The border is the unit’s first deployment outside New Hampshire.
Since 2007, the 237th Military Police Company has operated in Pembroke. At present, 125 soldiers have been deployed to the southern border, while 45 remain in New Hampshire.
This unit trains with the State Police and its activations have included the 2021 presidential inauguration and multiple efforts to help staff the Department of Corrections.
While exploring his own presidential bid, Sununu criticized President Biden’s efforts to control the flow of illegal drugs and illegal immigrants over the southern border.
Sununu also faulted former President Donald Trump with talking tough but failing in the mission to build an expanded, fortified border wall and to make Mexico pay for it.
In addition, Sununu said the porous border has contributed to a spike in opioid overdose deaths seen in New Hampshire.
The Republican-led Legislature approved Sununu's request to spend $1.4 million on a Northern Border Alliance effort to beef up state, county and local law enforcement efforts to deal with increased illegal crossings and some drug trafficking along the New England and New York border with Canada.
Last month, the New Hampshire chapter of the Americans for Prosperity Foundation led a tour with five Republican House members to the Yuma, Arizona, border region that is a critical hub for the harvesting of lettuce and other vegetables sold throughout the U.S. during the winter.
State Director Greg Moore said his group hopes to bring Chris Clem, who recently retired as the deputy chief and chief patrol agent with the Border Patrol in that region, to New Hampshire in September.
“We wanted to underscore as an organization that while we are in favor of expanded, legal immigration to support our economy, we believe this country needs to seriously enhance its border security,” Moore said.
The group consisted of Deputy Majority Leader Jim Kofalt of Wilton, Majority Whip Jeanine Notter of Merrimack, House Judiciary Committee Vice Chairman Scott Wallace of Danville, House Finance Committee member Jose Cambrils, a Cuban immigrant who lives in Loudon, and House Environment and Agriculture Clerk Barbara Comtois of Center Barnstead.