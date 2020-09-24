CONCORD — President Donald Trump made a “very inappropriate comment” when he declined to guarantee there would be a smooth transition of power should he lose his bid for reelection, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
Trump said Wednesday he remained very concerned about the potential for voter fraud that could occur in the general election. Some states have expanded mail-in voting or no-excuse absentee balloting in the wake of COVID-19.
“I would just say that was a very inappropriate comment. Obviously there is a winner of an election and a loser in the election if you are the president” or any other officeholder, Sununu said when asked about the president’s remarks.
“That is the expectation up and down the ballot.”