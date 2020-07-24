CONCORD – For the third straight week, Gov. Chris Sununu concluded it with vetoes of legislation the Democratically-led Legislature had put on his desk.
The two-term Republican on Friday rejected bills that would raise the state’s minimum wage, expand mandates for renewable energy and would block a pet project of the governor’s to let school districts adopt alternative learning programs.
All three happen to be battles Sununu has been waging with lawmakers for the past two years.
In 2019, he vetoed similar bills to raise the minimum wage and to make changes in the so-called renewable energy portfolio program.
Since 2010, New Hampshire has had its own state minimum wage and deferred to the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour.
The state hasn’t raised its own minimum wage in 13 years.
All other New England states have a minimum wage of at least $10 an hour.
Last year, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut convinced the Board of Education to narrowly adopt the Learn Everywhere program that allows school districts to approve out-of-classroom learning which can get credit towards a high school graduation.
In response, a legislative rules committee filed an objection to the idea.
Then Democratic legislative leaders and introduced this bill Sununu vetoed that would require the state board to adopt vetting and application requirements before they’d get any seal of approval.
With all three vetoes, Sununu cited the challenges the state faces due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawmakers are expected after primary elections in September to return into session to take up these vetoes.
Sununu is likely to have enough GOP support to sustain all three vetoes.