CONCORD -- Declaring “Enough is enough,” Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed legislation to extend ratepayer subsidies for the Burgess Biopower Plant in Berlin, the region’s largest renewable energy project.
In a highly critical veto message, Sununu said he’s signed two state laws and given project owners five years to find a sustainable financial model on which to continue operating the plant, which produces energy from wood chips.
“To sign this bill (HB 142) would continue to allow Burgess Biopower to collect millions of dollars in ratepayer subsidies every month with no hope of a solution and wipe out their debt obligation to our ratepayers,” Sununu wrote.
“After a decade of continuous government support with nothing to show for it, such an ask is unconscionable. To sign this bill would violate my obligation to protect the consumers of New Hampshire from perpetual adverse financial investments. This company has failed the city of Berlin, the region, and the ratepayers of New Hampshire. Enough is Enough!”
The decision sets up a competitive veto fight before the Legislature when it returns in January.
The project has a lot of bipartisan support, starting with Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, who helped broker the original deal.
“HB 142 forgives the plant of a $50 million debt, preserving over 240 jobs and ensuring ratepayers wouldn’t be forced to pick up the cost,” said Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, when the Senate embraced it in May.
“This legislation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to promoting clean and sustainable energy solutions, while also prioritizing the best interests of New Hampshire ratepayers.”
North Country lawmakers of both parties from the House said the plant was an essential employer in the North Country that contributed to Berlin’s tax base.
House GOP rank and file opposed it
But Sununu could conceivably win a veto fight in the House.
The House passed the bill convincingly last March, 269-109, well above the needed two-thirds supermajority vote to override a governor’s veto.
House Republicans opposed the bill, 108-81, while Democrats were all-in, 187-1, in support of it.
“The Power Purchase Agreement with Burgess Biopower is a great example of what can go wrong when the good intentions of a sympathetic government get exploited and abused by opportunists in the private sector,” Sununu said.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, voted for the bill but said he backed Sununu's veto.
“This legislation would mark the third time that Burgess has required relief from New Hampshire ratepayers for these ongoing issues, while failing to uphold their end of the bargain and once again asking that the state government continue to bail them out," Osborne said in a statement.
"The company has already received $200 million in subsidies and a plan to change the status quo has yet to be presented."
Fiscally conservative groups such as Americans for Prosperity and the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy had both called upon Sununu to veto the bill.
AFP State Director Greg Moore noted Cate Street Capital that shared the management team of the Burgess plant project, filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020 and had taken millions in state taxpayer subsidies for a paper plant in Maine.
“What’s clear from the history is these folks don’t have much financial acumen but they sure know how to separate taxpayers from their money,” Moore said.
Josiah Bartlett Center President Andrew Cline said in a June commentary that supporters have always oversold the economic benefit of the project.
“Its subsidies were a scheme to forcibly transfer money from ratepayers to a politically favored industry. Those subsidies have already cost ratepayers well north of $600,000 per job saved, assuming any jobs were actually saved,” Cline said in response to Sununu’s move.
“If the state wants to help the timber industry, there are better ways to do it. The governor's veto puts an end to a scheme that ratepayers never should have been compelled to join. It's a win for ratepayers and for free markets."