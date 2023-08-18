Sununu vetoes bill to continue taxpayer subsidies for biomass plant

Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed legislation Friday to continue taxpayer subsidies for the Burgess biomass power plant on Berlin’s east side (pictured).

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

CONCORD -- Declaring “Enough is enough,” Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed legislation to extend ratepayer subsidies for the Burgess Biopower Plant in Berlin, the region’s largest renewable energy project.

In a highly critical veto message, Sununu said he’s signed two state laws and given project owners five years to find a sustainable financial model on which to continue operating the plant, which produces energy from wood chips.