Sununu vetoes jobless benefits bill

Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed legislation to end charging interest for those overpaid unemployment benefits that drew praise from Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis, left, and Deputy Commissioner Richard Lavers.

Advocates for the vetoed bill (SB 42) noted 22 states and the federal government do not charge interest.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD – Saying it would put $6 million in repayments at risk, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed legislation (SB 42) Friday that would have outlawed charging interest for those who were overpaid unemployment benefits.

Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Becky Whitley, of Hopkinton, sponsored the measure with the backing of House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester that would have New Hampshire join 22 states and the federal government that don’t charge interest.