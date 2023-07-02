Sununu vetoes lead testing mandate for children

CONCORD — Calling it an “unnecessary check on parents,” Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday vetoed legislation to require school officials to document to parents if their children, 6 years old and under, have had their blood tested for lead.
Sununu’s decision came after the chief of the state’s bureau working on this program strongly endorsed the bill (HB 342), as did other medical experts.
In 2018, the Legislature created a blood level testing requirement for children ages 1 and 2 to identify children who have lead poisoning in hopes this would lead to identifying lead-safe housing for them.
Studies show that early detection of high lead amounts in very young children can dramatically lower the cost of special education for them in later years.
Under the bill, school officials would document and alert parents if their child up to age 6 had not been tested.
While well-intentioned, the measure went too far, Sununu said in his veto message.
“All New Hampshire children shall have access to public education and the Legislature should not require New Hampshire schools to place a redundant statutory requirement on a form for entry whereby creating an unnecessary check on parents,” Sununu wrote.
“Blood lead level testing is incredibly important for both health care providers, parents and guardians but has no place on entry forms for schools and daycares.”
Former state Rep. Jerry Knirk, a retired surgeon from Freedom, said compliance with the current requirement is low, with only 51% of 1-year-olds being tested and 60% of 2-year-olds in 2021.
States such as Maryland that adopted the documentation in this bill have seen their rates go up significantly, he said.
Lead exposure is connected to one in five cases of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Knirk said.
The most common source of lead poisoning is lead paint, and lead dust from opening lead-painted doors and windows, that ends up on toys and pacifiers that children then consume.
The federal government banned lead paint in 1978 but much of New Hampshire’s housing stock predates that ban.
Number of tested children dropped during pandemicRep. Rosemarie Rung, D-Merrimack and a former school board member, said this would help schools assist children with lead blood levels and that should lead to better outcomes.
Michelle Roberge, administrator of the Bureau of Public Health Protection, said 5,360 fewer children were tested for blood lead levels in New Hampshire in 2021 than in 2019, a 25% drop.
This was due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and a nationwide recall of the in-office testing equipment, she said.
“HB 342-FN is a good opportunity for point-of-contact education with parents,” she told the Senate Health Care Committee.
The New Hampshire Public Health Association and the NH YMCA also testified in support.
But the bill had its critics as the House vote to pass it was 193-180 and in the Senate, 67 signed up in support of the bill while 52 opposed it.
Rep. Bill King, R-Milford, testified that the focus should be on helping landlords get lead out of their properties before exposure occurs among tenants.
This testing alert could lead to disruption for families, he said.
“This could result in the child and their family being removed from their home while the lead is being remediated,” King said.
“This could even shut down an entire preschool or childcare facility while remediation takes place.”
Roberge said the strategy of informing parents and remediating lead paint in older buildings were not mutually exclusive.
Sununu said he was also concerned about the precedent the bill could set.
“This bill may also incentivize future legislatures to require additional blood testing requirements for New Hampshire’s kids attending public school,” Sununu said.
On an unrelated matter, Sununu vetoed a second bill Friday to require all student identification cards had to include the National Eating Disorders Hotline (HB 35).
The National Alliance on Mental Illness called for a veto because the call line has been shut down and the staff had been terminated, Sununu said in that veto message.