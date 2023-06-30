Sununu vetoes lead testing mandate for children
Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a lead blood testing mandate for children calling it an "unnecessary check on parents."

Here, cContractors looking to bid on lead abatement renovations gather in the spring of 2021 outside Nick and Ashlee Little’s 1917 home in Claremont.

Lead paint was discovered throughout the house after their two boys, ages 1 and 3, were found to have high lead levels.

 PROVIDED BY ASHLEE LITTLE

CONCORD -- Calling it an “unnecessary check on parents,” Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday vetoed legislation to require school officials to document to parents if their children, 6 years old and under, have had their blood tested for lead.

Sununu’s decision came even though the chief of the state’s bureau working on this program strongly endorsed the bill (HB 342) as did other medical experts.